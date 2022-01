I have been an active resident of the University Neighborhood for over 40 years and a proud founding member of the Thornden Park Association (TPA) and the University Neighborhood Preservation Association (UNPA). For over 30 years, I was a board member of the TPA. I’m proud of all our accomplishments, which include restoration of the Lily Pond, Field House, Carriage House and founder of the ever-popular summer Discovery Camp for neighborhood children. I spend more hours in the park working on projects every summer than I do in my own garden, which borders Thornden Park.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO