​​​​​​​Austin to break ground in 2022 on fire station in Westlake off Loop 360

Georgetown ISD added a one-time lump sum payment option to its 2021-2022 compensation plan in response to the recent COVID-19 surge. The one-time payment will be sent out to all staff covering classes and performing duties beyond their positions, Superintendent Fred Brent said. An extensive substitute teacher shortage has been exacerbated by the current COVID-19 surge, requiring teachers to fill in vacancies, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Napper said. Full-time staff will be paid $250 and part-time staff will be paid $125. The district has been in coordination with Williamson County Commissioners to use funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to fund the one-time payments, Brent said.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO