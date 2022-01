The Boston Bruins are heating up as we get closer to the trade deadline. They have won eight of their last nine games and have moved comfortably into the second-wild card spot, seven points ahead of the ninth-place Detroit Red Wings with four games in hand. Barring a monstrous collapse, we should see the Bruins be buyers at the deadline again this season, and one team that would be an intriguing trade partner is their Atlantic Division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO