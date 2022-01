Downtown Austin pizza truck Stony’s Pizza is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Oak Hill at 9521 W. Hwy. 290, Austin, in February or March. Owner Tony Cohn founded and ran his mobile pizza kitchen for 15 years before deciding to sell the truck and start a restaurant location. He said he has been looking for more stability since his daughter, Amelia Rose Cohn, was born in 2020. Cohn said his previous employees bought the truck side of the business so he could concentrate on the brick-and-mortar location.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO