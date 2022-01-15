ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who shot and killed a 39-year-old man who was sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said two people got out of a white sedan and started shooting. The man was several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

No further information was provided. Police are investigating.

otis knotwrite
3d ago

Head for the Hills... Summer is gonna be a wild one. Will be Big Big parties Downtown every weekend... Good luck Lori...

