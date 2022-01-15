Man fatally shot at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for two people who shot and killed a 39-year-old man who was sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park.

The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said two people got out of a white sedan and started shooting. The man was several times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

No further information was provided. Police are investigating.

