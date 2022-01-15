ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China launches cooperation deal with Iran, rebukes US unilateral sanctions

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty

The foreign ministers of China and Iran met on Friday to announce that a 25-year cooperation deal between the two countries had been launched, while China also took the opportunity to criticize the United States’ unilateral sanctions against Iran, Reuters reported.

The cooperation deal, which was signed last March, builds a partnership between the two countries in areas like health care, infrastructure, cybersecurity and agriculture, the news outlet noted.

The multitrillion-dollar Chinese Belt and Road enterprise now involves Iran, and the deal is also meant to further partnerships with other nations. But the U.S. and other nations have expressed concern over the deal, Reuters reported.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed support for a resumption of negotiations over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, however, he criticized the U.S. for imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran. The U.S. has also imposed sanctions on China and is maintaining a diplomatic boycott on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In 2018, then-President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 deal, which required Iran to curb uranium enrichment in exchange for easing sanctions against the country. A year later, Iran began violating terms of the agreement and international negotiations have since struggled.

The Chinese foreign minister said that his country was against getting involved in Iran’s personal business, the U.S.’s sanctions against the Middle Eastern country and using human rights and other topics as political manipulation, Reuters reported.

The international community has held multiple rounds of talks to revise negotiations over the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal, with no direct participation by the U.S. given that the country is not a formal party.

Earlier this week, more than 100 House Republicans wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to stop the ongoing engagement with the negotiations, saying “administration officials’ recent statements about the Vienna talks have made it clear that there is no productive diplomatic path forward at this time.”

Comments / 177

Jim
3d ago

This Article proves once again of the urgency for the United States and Israel to neutralize Iran's nuclear weapons potential now. You simply cannot trust China nor Iran, and this most recent deal with China solidifies why action should be considered by us now and our allies.

Reply(28)
69
Deborah Smith
3d ago

I totally agree with Jim. Our country needs to be paying attention to the outside world not what Bidrns pushing with that info structure and the illegal Mexican rules and laws hes7 pushing. Russia is going to get involved with central America also. We need to start watching our back door better which is wide open under him.

Reply(6)
37
Michael Bauer
3d ago

The US needs to make more products so we are not dependent on Wal-Mart anymore, which is all Chinese products including 80% of all prescription medications.

Reply(7)
27
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctions Against Iran#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#Chinese#House#Republicans#State
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
UPI News

North Korea warns of 'stronger' reaction after new U.S. sanctions

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- North Korea spoke out Friday against new sanctions imposed by the United States in the wake of a pair of missile tests, calling the moves a "provocation" and warning of a "stronger and certain reaction" if Washington keeps its "confrontational stance." In a statement by...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Foreign Policy

Biden Plans U.N. Showdown if Russia Invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is planning for a high-profile public showdown with Russia at the United Nations Security Council if Moscow intervenes in Ukraine. There is little concrete the United States can do at the U.N. to compel Russia, which wields veto power in the Security Council, to stand down in Ukraine. But the Security Council, with its iconic horseshoe-shaped table and seats reserved for the world’s big powers, has provided a visually powerful set piece for some of modern history’s most dramatic geopolitical confrontations, from the Cuban missile crisis to the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

China reaffirms opposition to U.S. sanctions on Iran

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reaffirmed its opposition to unilateral sanctions by the United States against Iran at a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart, while backing efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Iran. A summary of Friday’s meeting between Wang...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken blasts China’s sanctions on US religious freedom officials

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Sanctions China imposed on the members of a U.S. federal government commission on religious freedom are “without merit” and an “affront against universal rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
