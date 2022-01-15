ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless man freed on unsecured bail arrested 2nd time in 3 days in New Stanton

By Renatta Signorini
 3 days ago
A homeless man who was freed on unsecured bail in a trespassing arrest earlier in the week is back behind bars after state police said he failed to pay for a room at a New Stanton hotel.

David W. Rundle, 35, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal trespass, theft of services and criminal mischief.

Troopers said staff members at the Days Inn in New Stanton notified them Friday that Rundle was chased out Monday and Tuesday after failing to pay for the room.

Later on Tuesday, Rundle was arrested by state police after a trooper got into a scuffle with him while investigating suspicious activity outside of a New Stanton apartment, according to court papers. Troopers said Rundle admitted being under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol during the incident. He was freed on $5,000 unsecured bail, online court records show.

Troopers said after his release, Rundle went back to the Days Inn and broke into a storage room to pick up his belongings and drug paraphernalia. Motel staff told police Rundle was spotted urinating in a third floor hallway and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

He is now being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $1,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for Jan. 26. Rundle did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He also is awaiting a preliminary hearing in a theft of leased property complaint filed by Westmoreland County Park Police who said he failed to return a 2021 Kia Forte he rented from Budget Rental at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on June 26. He was freed on $5,000 unsecured bail in that case Tuesday, too.

