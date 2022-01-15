ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside the $5 million California mansion where 10 TikTokers live, party, and cause drama

By Fern McErlane
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Hype House exterior.

Netflix

  • The Hype House serves as a backdrop for Netflix's reality show about some of TikToks' biggest stars.
  • It's a $5 million mansion in California, where the influencers live, party, and cause drama.
  • Here's everything the show revealed about the luxury home.
Netflix's 'Hype House' reality show allowed us into the house where some of the biggest TikTokers live.
From left to right: Alex Warren, Kouvr Annon, Thomas Petrou, Larri (Larray) Merritt, Chase Hudson, Nikita Dragun, and Jack Wright.

Netflix

"Hype House", released by Netflix on Friday 7 January, is a reality show following a group of Gen-Z TikTok creators living and creating content together.

The show was filmed mainly in the group mansion in Moorpark, California, where they all live together as part of a content collective known as the Hype House.

The 11,293 square foot mansion is situated within a gated community and spans 20 acres of land in total, according to The Cinemaholic .

In the show's trailer, Hype House member Nikita Dragun describes the set-up, saying, "Imagine a fraternity filled with people that have millions of followers and dollars. And, like, a ringlight."

In the show's first episode, founding member and Hype House manager Thomas Petrou said the mansion is worth $5 million, which is paid for through lucrative brand deals promoted on the group's social media accounts.

Here's everything we know about the luxury home of some of TikTok's biggest stars.

The first impression of the mansion is its long driveway and water fountain.
Exterior of the Hype House.

Netflix

Visitors to the mansion are first greeted by a long driveway.

A strikingly large fountain with an azure Grecian urn centerpiece leads up to the house's entrance, which is often lit up at night with color-changing LEDs.

The exterior of the mansion has sandy walls and rustic terracotta roof tiling, with a modern blue-painted front door.

Inside, a winding staircase with a detailed wrought-iron banister leads to the upper floor.

There are several spacious rooms on the mansion's open-plan ground floor.
Hype House reception room.

Netflix

Leading off from the entrance hall is a spacious lounge room with large bay windows facing out over the driveway.

It features a modern gray fireplace, giant gray beanbags, and a plush cream couch, along with abstract blue artwork on the walls. Hype House members are regularly seen using this room to produce content — in the first episode, the room is repurposed for a "sumo wrestling" prank.

The room is shown to contain a pool table when not in use for filming content. It also has a large wall art feature reading "HYPE" in bold black, with color-changing neon backlights.

A second cozy lounge features an LED-lit fireplace.
Second Hype House lounge.

Netflix

There is no shortage of comfortable spaces for the group inside the mansion.

Though rarely used in the show, there is a second lounge room with a cozy, backlit fireplace and a white couch. It features muted gray artwork on the walls and a TV.

There's a kitchen fit for 10 roommates — but it isn't always the tidiest.
Hype House kitchen.

Netflix

The mansion has a large open-plan kitchen featuring a central square island and huge open pantries stocked full of food.

It has a small adjoining room fitted with a white and gold dining table where residents are shown to eat and relax.

Despite the mansion's staggering cost, the Hype House doesn't always appear clean and tidy on the show; in the second episode, piles of clothes and trash are shown strewn across the kitchen floor.

Member Mia Hayward said that it is "embarrassing" when visitors come over, adding that, "It looks like no-one cares about this house, and it's a really nice house, and it's gross."

Another member, Vinnie Hacker, said he "doesn't blame" Mia for being bossy about cleaning and is "glad she does it, because the kitchen would look like a mess."

The expansive outdoor area is set across two levels featuring a patio, pool, and jacuzzi.
Outdoor space jacuzzi.

Netflix

The Hype House collective are shown spending a lot of time in their expansive backyard. The outdoor area is tiered, with a patio area on the upper section.

The lower level features a curved pool with a slide and staircase waterfall with an attached sunken jacuzzi.

The TikTok stars can keep active with an outdoor gym and basketball court.
Hype House's outdoor gym.

Netflix

Beyond the pool, the sweeping backyard is kitted out with an outdoor gym and a concrete basketball court.

This area of the house looks out over the rolling hills surrounding the mansion.

The co-founder's bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom.
Thomas Petrou and Mia Hayward's bedroom.

Neetflix

One top-floor bedroom, shared by Hype House co-founder Thomas Petrou and his girlfriend Mia Hayward, has a modern beach theme.

It includes a king-sized bed with sand and cream colored decor, and glass doors leading to a small balcony outside.

It also features a large gray bean bag on the floor, and multiple stacked shoe display shelves showcasing the couple's sneaker collection.

Their connected en-suite bathroom has a large white bathtub, twin wooden cabinet sinks and two round golden mirrors.

Each bedroom in the house has a unique layout and decor.
Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren's bedroom.

Netflix

Another couple living in the mansion, Kouvr Annon and Alex Warren, sleep in a bedroom with blue paneled walls, a gray king-size bed, and a large Persian-style gray rug.

When it comes to making content, bedrooms aren't off-limits for residents, as Annon revealed in the show's second episode, saying, "I literally make content all day, and the fact that it's invading my bedroom is just frustrating."

Annon and Warren have since moved out of the mansion, as revealed in November 2021 by Petrou in a YouTube upload titled "They moved out…".

There's plenty of space for the group's numerous cars.
Hype House garage.

Netflix

A spacious garage attached to the house is home to seven cars.

The Hype House collectively appear to have a large number of cars — many are often shown to be parked on the mansion's long driveway.

Hype House manager Thomas Petrou alone owns eight luxury cars .

Outside there's a spot for the group's renovated school bus.
Hype House bus.

Netflix

In every episode of the show, confessional-style clips of the TikTok stars are filmed inside a renovated school bus on the edge of the mansion's grounds.

The exterior of the bus is decorated with graffiti, and comfortable-looking yellow bean bags are visible inside.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

