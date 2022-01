Police and firefighters rescued three people Sunday after they fell through an icy lake in northern New Jersey, authorities said. Officers with the Netcong Borough Police Department were called shortly before 5 p.m. to Lake Musconetcong on the border of Morris and Sussex counties, just north of Interstate 80, for a report of a person on a motorcycle who fell through the ice, police said in a statement.

NETCONG, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO