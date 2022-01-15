ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Freeport-McMoRan: Minting Even More Cash

By Stone Fox Capital
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Freeport-McMoRan trades at multi-year highs as copper reaches $4.50/lb. News of copper heading towards all-time highs should have Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) headed to the prior decade highs in the $60s. The copper miner has long faced pressures from fluctuating copper prices, but Freeport-McMoRan is finally positioned with a strong balance. My investment...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Steel Dynamics: Debt Overview

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) moved lower by 10.90% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Steel Dynamics has. Steel Dynamics's Debt. Based on Steel Dynamics's financial statement as of November 2, 2021, long-term debt is...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Demand May Fall In 2022, But Supply Could Decline Even Further

Established and geographically diversified base metal mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan offer excellent means of hedging against growing inflation risks. We now know inflation is at the highest level in forty years following December's record-shattering consumer price report. The consumer price index is currently up nearly 8% YoY, while producer prices are up almost 10%. With prices rising at such a fast pace, essentially no dividend-paying assets deliver a positive return after inflation and taxes. Accordingly, investors benefit from shifting their exposure toward stocks, particularly those that gain directly from rising prices.
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

If You Think Inflation Is Sticking Around, Buy Freeport-McMoran

The latest bogeyman haunting equities is inflation. It’s stealing the headlines and driving capital flows. Money is fleeing richly priced growth stocks in favor of areas that historically benefitted from inflation, like energy and basic materials. Just this week, copper prices smashed through a critical resistance level and boosted one of my favorite material stocks — Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX). If you think the inflation theme is here to stay, FCX stock is a must-buy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeport Mcmoran#Imf#Stock#Freeport Mcmoran Lrb#Ev#Katusa Research#Ebitda
Forbes

How Has Resistance In Copper Prices Impacted Freeport-McMoRan Stock?

Freeport-McMoRan stock (NYSE: FCX) has rallied 12% in the last one month, outperforming the S&P 500 which was up 4.4% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days, FCX stock is up 9.2%, again outperforming the broader market. The rise in FCX stock was mainly driven by the fact that copper prices have remained strong despite the new coronavirus variant. With the onset of Omicron, major commodities, like oil, saw a decline in price. Copper was one of the few commodities which has remained resistant in the face of fresh curbs. This is because Omicron has not reversed the transition of the world to an era of a green economy, which is a long term process. Also, the demand for copper is likely to stay higher than supply in the medium term. Additionally, as a double advantage, with fears of fresh lockdowns and spread of Omicron, gold prices have seen an uptick over the last one month. With almost all of FCX’s revenues coming from copper and gold, the stock has rallied over recent weeks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Halliburton's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) increased by 9.08%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Halliburton has. Based on Halliburton's financial statement as of October 22, 2021, long-term debt is at $9.12 billion and current debt is at $11.00 million, amounting to $9.14 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.63 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $6.50 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Basis Global Technologies Starts U.S. IPO Effort

Basis Global Technologies has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ. Basis Global Technologies (BASI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides a programmatic demand side...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Alexco Resource announces C$8M bought deal public offering

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) announces a deal with a syndicate of underwriters, under which the underwriters will purchase on a bought deal basis ~1.9M shares to be issued as flow-through shares with respect to Canadian exploration expenses (NYSE:CEE) at C$2.70 per CEE flow-through share. The underwriters will also purchase ~1.3M shares...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Zogenix shares jump on UCB's $1.9B acquisition proposal

UCB to commence a tender offer to acquire Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) for ~$1.9B/€1.7B, consisting of $26 in cash per share plus contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA as an orphan medicine for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's December Taxable Account Update

The Taxable account generated $1,766.60 of dividends in December of 2021 compared with $1,299.68 of dividends in December of 2020. I can't help but recognize that many of the companies that announced increased dividend payments (payable in the month of December) represent some of the most capable stocks in John and Jane's portfolio. Many of the companies on this list have been growing their dividend payouts steadily for decades resulting in major benefits for shareholders.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation And The Equity Market

Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher. The recent release of Federal Reserve minutes gave investors a reason to reevaluate the pace of future Fed tightening. The minutes lead investors to believe the Fed might raise rates in the first half of this year and maybe as soon as March and the January 25-26 Fed meeting likely sheds more light on future rate hikes. Quantitative Tightening (QT), or the reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, may occur soon after rates move higher too. This earlier increase in rates comes on the back of higher inflationary pressures and what seems like a tight labor market.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

We Bought More Of The Plunging American Tower

AMT is an excellent REIT. Massive growth in AFFO per share throughout the last decade demonstrates the consistent strength of their business model. When Seeking Alpha reached a deal with Getty Images for the images at the start of articles, it probably seemed like I wouldn't be able to find any cat memes. Wrong. Not quite as wrong as investors who doubt tower REITs, but still wrong.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bitcoin Mining And Real Estate Lead A 5 IPO Week

Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) plans to raise $252 million at a $603 million market cap. The company’s portfolio consists of 156 commercial properties across 32 states, focused on single-tenant, income producing industrial, medical, retail, and office properties. Four Springs’ properties were 99.8% leased as of 12/15/21, though its 10 largest tenants accounted for nearly half of its ABR.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Is Realty Income A Good Dividend Stock?

Realty Income’s assets and business model provide steady performance across varying market conditions. There are valid reasons to view Realty Income Corporation (O) as a top notch investment. The REIT has a history of performing well in both bear and bull markets. The company has a firm financial foundation,...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Financials And Energy To Power Canadian Equity Markets

Expect higher volatility, mid to high single-digit returns and continued deep sector rotations in 2022, says Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management. He joins Kim Parlee to make the bullish case for Canadian equities, real estate, but says it could be another challenging year for fixed income.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy