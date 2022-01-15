Freeport-McMoRan: Minting Even More Cash

Freeport-McMoRan stock (NYSE: FCX) has rallied 12% in the last one month, outperforming the S&P 500 which was up 4.4% during this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days, FCX stock is up 9.2%, again outperforming the broader market. The rise in FCX stock was mainly driven by the fact that copper prices have remained strong despite the new coronavirus variant. With the onset of Omicron, major commodities, like oil, saw a decline in price. Copper was one of the few commodities which has remained resistant in the face of fresh curbs. This is because Omicron has not reversed the transition of the world to an era of a green economy, which is a long term process. Also, the demand for copper is likely to stay higher than supply in the medium term. Additionally, as a double advantage, with fears of fresh lockdowns and spread of Omicron, gold prices have seen an uptick over the last one month. With almost all of FCX’s revenues coming from copper and gold, the stock has rallied over recent weeks.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO