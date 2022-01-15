ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daimler - Catching Up, And Valuation Is Looking Better After Spinoff

 3 days ago
Daimler's (OTCPK:DDAIF) performance during 2021 hasn't actually been all that bad, compared to many automotive businesses. It's been some time since I reviewed my holding in the company, but in this article, I intend to provide an update on what I believe to be an appealing automotive company. Careful...

Benzinga

GM Secures $1.3B Tax Break For Orion EV Assembly Plant Expansion

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has secured a tax break on its proposed $1.3 billion investment to expand the Orion assembly plant for building electric vehicles, the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday, citing an Orion township trustee. What Happened: GM had earlier this month filed an application with the...
DETROIT, MI
Seeking Alpha

Tesla Could Be On The Path To $2,500 By 2025

Earlier this month, Tesla (TSLA) announced excellent vehicle production and deliveries numbers. The company crushed consensus deliveries estimates by a whopping 16%. However, the company's share price slumped after the blockbuster report due to a broad market selloff. Tesla will report fourth quarter revenues and EPS in a couple of weeks, and while many analysts raised their forecast, I believe that the company can still beat consensus figures. Moreover, the company should continue to guide higher and report better than anticipated numbers as we advance in 2022 and beyond. Therefore, the company's stock price will likely move higher into earnings and should move on to new ATHs after the report. Additionally, Tesla's stock price should push substantially higher over the next several years as the company advances into the future.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

CarGurus: In A Value Market, This Stock Shines

CarGurus, a software and advertising platform for car dealerships, has slowly crept out of its trouble spot. In my view, there has never been a better time to put emphasis on value. Over the past few months, investors have shed tech stocks at a faster pace than since the last Great Recession. The major threat here is interest rates, of course: when the Fed under Jerome Powell signaled that it would raise rates at a faster pace than the market had previously anticipated, high-valued growth stocks were put under the microscope and could no longer maintain their valuations.
RETAIL
#Ipo#European Union#Vehicles#Daimler Catching Up#Otcpk#Ddaif#Daimler Mercedes#Amg#Maybach#Daimler Truck#Adr#Dtruy
Seeking Alpha

ChargePoint: Bullish Operating Model, But Expensive Stock For EV Exposure

ChargePoint is one of the leading EV charging infrastructure networks in the US with opportunities to expand internationally. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure networks in the US. While the company's revenue is largely based on their hardware charging systems, the real value falls within their higher-margin, more recurring subscription revenue.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Matthews International - Backbone Of Tesla's Battery Gigafactory

On the surface, Matthews (MATW) is a classic boring industrial conglomerate with two cash-cow businesses: leading the burial solutions market and Pre-press for CPG packaging. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) is an industrial conglomerate with diverse lines of business. The company offers automation and brand solutions to a variety of companies, it is present in more than 20 countries and employs more than 10,000 people. It is divided into 3 segments with an emerging new business line that is the energy storage solutions.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tesla
Seeking Alpha

Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Or Sell Before Upcoming Earnings?

Microsoft is expected to release Q2 FY22 earnings on January 25, 2022, after the bell. Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to release Q2 fiscal 2022 earnings on 01/25/2022 after the bell. Consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) is $2.32, slightly ahead of normalized Q1 FY22 actual earnings of $2.27. Q1 FY22 earnings beat estimates by $0.19 per share. Revenue is expected to come in at just over $50 billion in Q2 FY22, ahead of the $45.3 billion posted in Q1 FY22. According to Seeking Alpha's handy earnings surprise tracker, Microsoft has beat revenue and EPS estimates for eight straight quarters.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

InMode Stock: Down 50% From Its High - It's Time To Buy

InMode stock has fallen more than 40% since our Neutral thesis in October. We cautioned that the stock seemed to be overvalued. InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is one of the leading medical and aesthetic devices provider. It focuses on hands-free, non-invasive, and minimally-invasive technologies. It also leverages "medically-accepted RF technologies" in penetrating several medical specialties.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

MercadoLibre Stock: An Undervalued Growth Powerhouse

MercadoLibre stock is down almost 45% from its highs of the year, due mostly to unfavorable market conditions for growth stocks. In a tremendously challenging environment for growth stocks, MercadoLibre (MELI) is down by almost 45% from its highs of the year, trading at the low end of its valuation range for the past decade. Opportunities to buy this stock at current valuation levels don't happen frequently.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Taiwan Semiconductor: A Thematic Play On Chip Shortage

TSM offers a thematic investment opportunity to capitalize on the current chip shortage. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) might be the stock to warm up your winter. The ticker enjoys a strong momentum, standing out in a battered IT sector. In addition to investors' enthusiasm, our buy rating rests on several fundamental elements, namely its go-to-market position, reasonable valuation, and acceleration of digitalization trends across its target markets.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Buy The Crash: 2 Tech Stocks For 2022

Many popular tech stocks have dropped 50% or more. In March 2021, I explained in an article that, unlike most other investors, I tend to avoid exciting tech stocks and instead invest most of my net worth into boring real asset heavy businesses like REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ). Back then, I argued...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Repsol provides trading update and read throughs ahead of results

Production of 561kb/d missed consensus of 594kb/d by a wide margin, and drove full-year results of 572kb/d to miss full-year guidance of 590-600kb/d. Repsol flagged refining margins up 15% sequentially, $4.4/b versus $3.8/b in the prior quarter, but behind OMV's 40% sequential increase; both Shell and Exxon commentary cited marginal improvement in refining margins sequentially.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.82% to $1,030.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.60% to 14,506.90 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.51% to 35,368.47. Tesla Inc. closed $212.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

DESRI Files For U.S. IPO Plan

DESRI (DESR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides electric power production from renewable sources of energy. DESR has produced growing revenue and begun generating profits while using large amounts of cash and will likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
