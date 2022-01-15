Daimler - Catching Up, And Valuation Is Looking Better After Spinoff

Earlier this month, Tesla (TSLA) announced excellent vehicle production and deliveries numbers. The company crushed consensus deliveries estimates by a whopping 16%. However, the company's share price slumped after the blockbuster report due to a broad market selloff. Tesla will report fourth quarter revenues and EPS in a couple of weeks, and while many analysts raised their forecast, I believe that the company can still beat consensus figures. Moreover, the company should continue to guide higher and report better than anticipated numbers as we advance in 2022 and beyond. Therefore, the company's stock price will likely move higher into earnings and should move on to new ATHs after the report. Additionally, Tesla's stock price should push substantially higher over the next several years as the company advances into the future.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO