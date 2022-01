In the eyes of millions, Kaitlyn Siragusa is Twitch’s top trendsetter. Known online as Amouranth, Siragusa has become one of the most controversial and popular streamers on Twitch since she joined the live streaming platform back in 2016. The 28-year-old Houston native has consistently pushed the boundaries of what the platform allows — like the hot-tub streams that launched an entire movement last spring and licking her microphone for ASMR.

