'Encanto' soundtrack tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yiuay_0dmdMOYv00

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie Encanto is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Adele's 30, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 6, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons at No. 9 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 10.

Related
Register Citizen

Mariah Carey and Adele Keep Their Singles and Album Crowns in First Charts of 2022

The first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters it still commanding the Hot 100, as she probably won’t again till next December.
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Encanto’ Tops the Billboard 200 — But These Classic Disney Soundtracks Didn’t

We might not talk about Bruno, but people are definitely talking about the Encanto soundtrack. The latest Disney animated film is enchanting viewers and listeners, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led soundtrack topping the Billboard 200 albums chart this week after initially debuting on the chart at No. 197 back in November. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith discuss the rise of the catchy songs — including the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — as well as the history of Disney soundtracks on the Billboard 200.
MOVIES
klcc.org

An album made entirely of endangered bird sounds beat Taylor Swift on a top 50 chart

For most of December, Adele had the top-selling album in Australia, followed by Ed Sheeran, and then there was a collection of absolute bangers that took everyone by surprise. Songs Of Disappearance is an entire album of calls from endangered Australian birds. Last month, it briefly perched at No. 3 on the country's top 50 albums chart – ahead of Taylor Swift.
PETS
Billboard

Nas Makes ‘Magic’ in Top 5 of Top Rap Albums Chart

Nas expands his top 10 count on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, as Magic debuts at No. 5 on the chart dated Jan. 8 to secure his tenth top 10 effort on the list. The set, released Dec. 24 on Mass Appeal after one day of notice, starts with 21,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Dec. 30, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
geekculture.co

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Dethrones Adele For No. 1 Spot On Billboard Chart

Disney has a penchant for animated films that resonate strongly with the masses. With Encanto, that much is certain. The soundtrack to the magical animated film about family reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The chart ranks the most popular albums for the week in the US, measuring consumption on multiple metrics and converting those into equivalent album units.
MUSIC
Smithonian

Bird Call Album Flies Over Taylor Swift on Australian Pop Charts

In a surprising twist, an album of bird songs winged its way ahead of Grammy-winning artists on the Top 50 chart in Australia. Per Patrick Jarenwattananon of NPR, sales of Songs of Disappearance—a 24-minute-long work composed entirely of squawks and squeaks made by endangered bird species—briefly nested at number three last month, ahead of pop star Taylor Swift and even soaring over holiday favorites by Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey.
PETS
rapradar.com

Gunna ‘DS4EVER’ Tops The Charts

Gunna scores his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 charts with the release of his DS4EVER. The YSL rapper previously topped the list with his last album Wunna in 2020. DS4EVER launches 150,300 equivalent album units in its first week with 4,700 of the sum in traditional album sales. 144,600 of its SEA units equaled 193.5 million on-demand official streams of its original 19 songs.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Encanto’s ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Is Sebastian Yatra’s Highest Charting Hit Yet on Hot Latin Songs

Sebastian Yatra earns his highest charting hit yet on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs with his Encanto soundtrack tune “Dos Oruguitas,” as the song surges 17-4 on the Jan. 15-dated survey. It also becomes his first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 83. Beyond its hybrid charts profit, “Dos Oruguitas” makes its entrance on the Global 200 tally with a No. 109 debut.
MUSIC
Marconews.com

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from 'Encanto' is now a Top 5 hit on the charts. How did that happen?

He's got a 7-foot frame, rats along his back – and the first breakout hit of 2022. Yes, that's right: We're talking about Bruno, the Madrigal family's estranged uncle in Disney's "Encanto," and the subject of the animated movie's signature song "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which shot to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart Monday nearly two months after its release in theaters.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto Soundtrack Hit A Massive Milestone

Lin-Manuel Miranda is on top of the world again. After his huge success composing music for the stage musical Hamilton and the animated film Moana, the Tony Award winner created a new score for Disney’s latest musical film, Encanto. Amid the film being available in both theaters and on streaming service Disney+, Miranda’s music has managed to hit a massive milestone.
CELEBRITIES
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

