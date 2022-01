Powell, OH – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Partners In Conservation (PIC) is proud to make its annual grant to the Gorilla Doctors this year in honor of Betty White. Betty’s passion for the animal world and dedication to the zoo and wildlife conservation communities was lifelong. She was a supporter of the Gorilla Doctors’ work with the endangered mountain gorillas in East Central Africa – first through the Morris Animal Foundation where she was a board member and then through Gorilla Doctors directly.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO