Philadelphia, PA

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbMk9_0dmdM1LT00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually.

The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages.

Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.

Click here to see the list of schools.

