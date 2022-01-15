What is the will of God?

We often hear someone say, “That was just what the doctor ordered.” What do they mean? They usually mean that something happened which was exactly what they wanted or needed. Do you know where we got that expression? Well, when we are sick, we usually go to the doctor. After checking us over to find out what is making us sick, the doctor takes a special piece of paper and writes out a prescription. The prescription tells us what kind of medicine we need to take to make us well. After leaving the doctor’s office, we take the prescription to the drug store, and the pharmacist fills the prescription with the medicine that the doctor ordered. If we take the medicine as the doctor ordered, we usually get well. That’s where we got the expression, “That was just what the doctor ordered.”

