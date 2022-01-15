ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the will of God?

Lockhaven Express
 4 days ago

Many people ask the question: What is the will of God? … wanting to know what God’s will is for their lives. Implying what does God want, or have, for them to do? Often this question is asked as we go into a new year. Following Romans...

www.lockhaven.com

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
crowrivermedia.com

How much do we trust what God says is true?

What would our lives be like if we trusted our God? When we explore what it means to trust God in our lives, I don’t mean how you understand God’s existence, or question salvation. I am questioning how trust plays out in our lives. Like gravity, when we...
RELIGION
Fremont Tribune

It always good to thank God

Throughout the years, I’ve talked to a variety of people who’ve lost a home or business after a fire. I expect them to tell me how the fire started and how bad it was and what they lost. That’s what I expected when I called David and Christine...
FREMONT, NE
yu.edu

What the Straus Center Is Reading — The God Beat: What Journalism Says about Faith and Why It Matters

Costica Bradatan and Ed Simon | Broadleaf Books | 2021. The God Beat: What Journalism Says about Faith and Why It Matters collects some of the best recent articles about religion in America. Edited by Costica Bradatan, religion editor for the LA Review of Books, and Ed Simon, a staff writer for The Millions, the volume contains a diverse array of essays previously published in outlets such as The Atlantic, Religion Dispatches, Aeon, LA Review of Books, and Tablet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepampanews.com

God is in the storms

So much seems to be going on around us. We thought at the end of 2020 that things would settle down, but then 2021 hit us. Now we are staring ahead into 2022 wondering what will take place in the days to come. People are asking – Where is God in the midst of all that is happening? Our generation is not the first to ask the question.
PAMPA, TX
Daily Reflector

Bane's 'God, Life, You and Me' asks question, 'So what?'

When David C. Bane Jr. sits down to write a sermon or pen one of his numerous columns or essays, he asks himself one simple question: “So, what?”. It’s a question, Bane — a retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia — says has informed his work over the years, and is now at the heart of his recently published collection of sermons and essays, “God, Life, You and Me.”
RELIGION
blueinkreview.com

God Is: Meditations on the Existence, Nature, and Character of God

In God Is, author Garland Grimes attempts to give 21st century Christians a rational basis for their faith that answers the needs of a scientific age. Grimes’s first three chapters use current science to argue that the existence of God is compatible with reason and evidence. He attempts to answer objections that the Bible is nothing but “religious propaganda,” insisting on its historical veracity. The following chapters, asserting that God is faithful, good, just, gracious, etc., are an eloquent restatement, in modern terms, of the Christian message. These chapters review the basic doctrines of Christianity such as the Incarnation, the Trinity, and the Virgin Birth.
RELIGION
Rogersville Review

Kids Talk About God: What Is Hope?

Before we look at what my friends had to say about hope, consider this newspaper ad: “Hope chest: Brand new, half price, long story.”. Instead of a long story, try a long time, says Megan, age 7: “I think hope is when you wish for something to go a certain way, and sometimes you have to wait for a long time.”
RELIGION
rts.edu

The Knowledge of God

Michael Allen shows the exegetical shape of historical and dogmatic reasoning as well as the significance of thinking about these topics in their interrelationships with a range of other Christian themes, not least the doctrine of the living and true God. In each of these topics, the theme of the promise and nature of God’s presence (whether in his own life or then in the economy of the incarnation and of the church) proves to be a unifying thread. The gospel is shown to be rooted backward in God’s own life and to have consequence forward for the ongoing life of Christ displayed in his church.
JACKSON, MS
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Just what the doctor ordered

We often hear someone say, “That was just what the doctor ordered.” What do they mean? They usually mean that something happened which was exactly what they wanted or needed. Do you know where we got that expression? Well, when we are sick, we usually go to the doctor. After checking us over to find out what is making us sick, the doctor takes a special piece of paper and writes out a prescription. The prescription tells us what kind of medicine we need to take to make us well. After leaving the doctor’s office, we take the prescription to the drug store, and the pharmacist fills the prescription with the medicine that the doctor ordered. If we take the medicine as the doctor ordered, we usually get well. That’s where we got the expression, “That was just what the doctor ordered.”
RELIGION
blueinkreview.com

God Promised

Mihai Melecciu encourages readers to create their desired reality through meditation and positive perception in his self-help book, God Promised. For much of his life, Melecciu has searched for answers to the deep questions of human existence. When a priest told him, “Believe and don’t research…Do not ask questions, my son,” he determined to fervently seek the answers to his questions anyway. Rejecting religion, Melecciu turned his attention inward, listening to his inner voice for guidance.
RELIGION
The Augusta Chronicle

Honoring God

As Christians, we honor God through worship and ministry. Not just. sit in a pew and be entertained. What we do inside our church. building and outside of the church should glorify God. Our church is a lighthouse for our community. We glorify Jesus and. enjoy His presence inside our...
RELIGION
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
The Conversation U.S.

What 13th-century Christian theologian Thomas Aquinas can teach us about hope in times of despair

Polls show that a majority of Americans are very worried about the state of U.S. democracy. One survey from January 2022 finds that 64% of Americans believe U.S. democracy is “in crisis and at risk of failing.” Both Republicans and Democrats affirm these concerns, but they have very different understandings of what exactly is in crisis and who is responsible. Most importantly, polls have repeatedly found that a majority of Republicans – tens of millions of Americans – continue to believe the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. For those Americans who know that it was not, the entrenched...
RELIGION
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Dear God

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South: Commentary Dear God, It’s me again. How have you been? How is the family? Hope you had a good holiday season and that you didn’t have to smite too many people who drove too slow in the left lane. Give Moses my best. I know you haven’t heard […]
RELIGION

