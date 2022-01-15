Bayer Launches Testing4AG Program

(NAFB) – The Environmental Protection Agency this week issued seven-year registrations for two herbicide products, Enlist Duo and Enlist One. The new product labels incorporate robust control measures to protect non-target plants and animals, according to the EPA. Both products were set to expire in January. The new control measures include prohibiting Enlist product application when rainfall is expected to occur within 48 hours and when soil can no longer absorb water, and prohibiting irrigation that would result in runoff within 48 hours of application.
Comments / 0