Hawaii State

Hawaii football: Todd Graham resigns as head coach after two seasons

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Graham is out as the head coach at Hawaii after two seasons. The school announced late Friday evening that Graham resigned from his post as the Rainbow Warriors' head coach. "Todd informed me of his decision to resign," Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. "We...

247sports.com

mwwire.com

Hawaii State Senate Willing To Buy Out Todd Graham

Hawaii State Senate Willing To Buy Out Todd Graham. Days after the Senate’s public hearing regarding the growing concerns surrounding the UH football team, Senator Donna Mercado Kim came out with a statement saying that if the allegations brought up against Coach Graham are true, they are prepared to buy out his contract or seek to fire Graham for cause in order to protect the welfare of the student-athletes.
