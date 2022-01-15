Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

One long postseason victory drought will come to an end on Saturday when the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the AFC's wild-card games.

The Raiders (10-7) haven't won a playoff game since 2003 and Cincinnati (10-7) is trying to break an eight-game playoff losing streak stretching three decades.

Cincinnati's last playoff win was Jan. 6, 1991, a 41-14 wild-card win against the Houston Oilers. It lost 20-10 the following week to the Raiders, then in Los Angeles, in the AFC divisional round. That was the last NFL game for Raiders running back Bo Jackson, who dislocated his hip in the third quarter.

The 2021 Bengals, winners of the AFC North, are led by quarterback Joe Burrow and dynamic receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow led the NFL in yards per passing attempt, but was also sacked an NFL-high 51 times.

Las Vegas earned its playoff berth with an exciting 35-32 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Raiders might have to rely on quarterback Derek Carr, as they will come into the game with the lowest rushing yards per game of any of the 14 playoff participants.

The teams met earlier this season in Week 11, where Cincinnati posted a 32-13 win on the road in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Raiders. Kareem Elgazzar, The Enquirer

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's wild-card playoff game:

What time does Raiders at Bengals start?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What TV channel is Raiders at Bengals on?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC with commentators Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Drew Brees (analyst). Kathryn Tappen will report from the sidelines. A Spanish-language telecast will be shown on Universo.

How can I watch Raiders at Bengals online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live online with Peacock .

What are the odds for Raiders at Bengals?

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 49.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

