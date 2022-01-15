ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

One long postseason victory drought will come to an end on Saturday when the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the AFC's wild-card games.

The Raiders (10-7) haven't won a playoff game since 2003 and Cincinnati (10-7) is trying to break an eight-game playoff losing streak stretching three decades.

Cincinnati's last playoff win was Jan. 6, 1991, a 41-14 wild-card win against the Houston Oilers. It lost 20-10 the following week to the Raiders, then in Los Angeles, in the AFC divisional round. That was the last NFL game for Raiders running back Bo Jackson, who dislocated his hip in the third quarter.

The 2021 Bengals, winners of the AFC North, are led by quarterback Joe Burrow and dynamic receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow led the NFL in yards per passing attempt, but was also sacked an NFL-high 51 times.

Las Vegas earned its playoff berth with an exciting 35-32 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Raiders might have to rely on quarterback Derek Carr, as they will come into the game with the lowest rushing yards per game of any of the 14 playoff participants.

The teams met earlier this season in Week 11, where Cincinnati posted a 32-13 win on the road in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOdwy_0dmdKoWx00
Quarterback Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Raiders. Kareem Elgazzar, The Enquirer

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Three QBs land in top 20 picks of first round

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's wild-card playoff game:

What time does Raiders at Bengals start?

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What TV channel is Raiders at Bengals on?

The game will be shown nationally on NBC with commentators Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Drew Brees (analyst). Kathryn Tappen will report from the sidelines. A Spanish-language telecast will be shown on Universo.

How can I watch Raiders at Bengals online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live online with Peacock .

What are the odds for Raiders at Bengals?

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 49.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Mike Tirico
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#The Afc North#Ja Marr Chase#The Los Angeles Chargers#Raiders At Bengals#Nbc#Universo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

Each Remaining Playoff’s Team Chance of Winning the Super Bowl

After Super Wild Card Weekend, just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. The teams that won their divisions and earned home field advantage continued to play well, and just one Wild Card team was able to pick up a road playoff win. All eight teams are just three victories away from being crowned Super […]
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds divisional round: Lines for every game

The race for the Super Bowl championship is on to the next round. Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for the divisional round playoff games — the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under for every game and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

355K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy