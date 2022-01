A Message to the Classical High School greater community from the Board of Directors of the Alumni Association. After serving as the Executive Director of the Classical High School Alumni Association since November 26, 2018, Jevonya Jenkins Allen’ 97 has let us know that she will be leaving her position, effective January 15, 2022, for new opportunities and adventures that will guide her in a different professional direction.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO