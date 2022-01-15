ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Pinson status revealed for Arkansas vs. LSU matchup

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Xavier Pinson has been tremendous for LSU in his first season for the Tigers. However, the stat guard is dealing with a knee injury that’s causing him to miss some time.

After suffering the injury last week against

, Pinson missed Wednesday’s win against Florida. On Saturday, LSU was hoping to get the former Missouri guard back for their showdown with Arkansas. As Tigers faithful hopes for his return, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein dashed their hopes.

“LSU’s Xavier Pinson (knee) is OUT for today’s game against Arkansas, per Will Wade,” tweeted Rothstein. “Averages 10.9 PPG and 4.6 APG. DNP in last game against Florida.”

LSU was able to find a victory on Wednesday with Pinson sidelined against the Gators. Now, they must do so once again against the Razorbacks. In his stead, expect guard Eric Gaines to see an uptick of playing time — he filled in admirably for Pinson against Florida.

In extended minutes, Gaines scored 15 points for LSU. Additionally, the guard added four rebounds and two assists to his totals. The Tigers will need his help and more to avoid an upset at the hands of the Razorbacks.

More on Xavier Pinson, LSU Tigers

Originally, Wade stated that Pinson avoided any damage to his ACL or MCL. Instead, the injury “appears to be just a knee sprain” and Pinson could return anywhere from a few days to a week. He left the contest against Tennessee with nine points (3-6 FG) and seven assists.

A senior transfer from Missouri, the point guard chose to stay in the SEC for his final season with LSU. Pinson has started every game he’s played in this season, and is averaging career highs in assists (4.7) and steals (2.1) along with 10.9 points per game.

A native of Chicago, Pinson spent three seasons with Missouri, making an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season. He took over as the full-time starter at point guard in 2019-20, averaging 13.6 points and 2.9 assists.

LSU is currently tied with Kentucky for third place in the SEC with a 3-1 conference record. The Tigers are 15-1 overall on the season and ranked No. 12 in the AP poll. They made the NCAA Tournament this past year as an eight seed, losing in the second round to Michigan.

LSU lost its conference opener to Auburn, but has since picked up three victories against Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. With the injury update on Xavier Pinson, they will look to continue their impressive performance this season.

