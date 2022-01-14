ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Album Will Include Neil Peart Tribute

By Jen Austin
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Lifeson will close out his upcoming Envy of None album with a "highly emotive" song honoring his former Rush bandmate, Neil Peart. "Western Sunset" is the final track on Envy of None, due out April 8 via Kscope. Lifeson said the song will not only pay tribute to his friend...

q1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Two Years Later: Rush’s Neil Peart Remembered

It was two years ago today (January 7th, 2020) that Rush drummer Neil Peart, one of the most groundbreaking and virtuosic drummers in rock, died at the age of 67 in Santa Monica, California, where he lived. Peart's cause of death was brain cancer, from which he had suffered for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Eddie Trunk
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Geddy Lee
Classic Rock 96.1

Alex Lifeson Sets Envy of None Debut: Track Listing, Release Date

Alex Lifeson has revealed more details about his new Envy of None project, which will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. The former Rush guitarist assembled his new band with Coney Hatch founding bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne and producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini. The group just released its new single, the evocative, industrial “Liar,” today. You can listen to the song and see the Envy of None track listing below.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

VIDEO: Neil Peart Drum Tribute Features All 175 Rush Songs

A Rush fan had the ultimate tribute to Neil Peart in recognition of the second anniversary of the legendary drummer’s passing. Brandon Toews is featured in the video below from Drumeo, a free drum lesson video brand, where he plays the most epic drum tribute perhaps ever. Per the...
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Alex Lifeson Release New Music From Envy Of None

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has announced details of his new band, Envy Of None. They will release their self-titled debut album on April 8 through Kscope. You can listen to a stream of their first single, “Liar”. As reported by Prog last year, Lifeson has been working with...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Rush’s Alex Lifeson Drops Single From New Solo Project

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has just dropped “Liar” — the first single from his new band Envy Of None's self-titled debut. Rolling Stone reported the band also features bassist Andy Curran, singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, and producer Alfio Annibalini. Their Envy Of None album is set for release on April 8th.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kscope
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Neil Peart Devotee Drum Up Remarkable Tribute To Late Rush Hero

A devotee of the late Neil Peart has posted a remarkable video tribute to the Rush drummer featuring a medley of segments from every single song by the band – all 175 of them, in chronological order. Brandon Toews compiled the 25-minute “mash-up” over the course of ten weeks...
MUSIC
iheart.com

WATCH: Drummer Pays Tribute To Neil Peart With Medley Of 175 Rush Songs

A drummer named Brandon Toews recently posted an incredible video of himself drumming to a medley of all 175 Rush songs. The medley goes chronologically through the band's albums, and ends with songs from "Clockwork Angels." Toews did this to commemorate the 2-year anniversary of Peart's death which was last...
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Neil Peart: Rush Performing Live In Toronto In 2003

Neil Peart sadly died on this date in 2020 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. The legendary Rush drummer and lyricist was 67 years old. Known as The Professor, Peart is widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever sit on the throne. Neil had an immediate impact when he joined guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee in 1974 after Rush had released their self-titled debut and just weeks before their first U.S. tour which kicked off on August 14 in Pittsburgh with the band opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to an audience of 11,000.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Q 105.7

Eddie Vedder LP to Feature Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder

Eddie Vedder has released more details about his upcoming solo album, Earthling, which includes guest appearances from Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder and Vedder's late father, Edward Severson Jr. The singer also released a new single, "Brother the Cloud," as well as the track listing for the LP. The...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

40 Years Ago: A Rejected Babys Song Becomes Journey’s Signature Ballad

When Jonathan Cain first presented "Open Arms" to the Babys, it was not received with, well, open arms. So he shelved it for another time. "My understanding is that he had most of it sketched," former Journey frontman Steve Perry later told Jeb Wright. The two had been discussing song ideas one day at Perry's house, not long after Cain left the Babys for Journey.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell Items for Auction

Keith Richards, Paul McCartney and Joni Mitchell were announced as contributors to this year’s MusiCares charity auction, which takes place on Jan. 30. Rolling Stones guitarist Richards has signed a guitar with an eco-friendly NFT in the form of a video confirming his signature is genuine. Beatles icon McCartney has offered a signed bass, while Mitchell – who will be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year 2022 – will present the artist’s proof print of her oil painting of Jimi Hendrix.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Remembering Neil Peart, Gone On This Day In 2020

Hard to believe it's been two years since we lost "The Professor," Neil Peart. The legendary drummer lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on January 7, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. The first time I ever saw RUSH was back in 1981, on their Moving Pictures Tour when I was a sophomore in high school. The last time I saw RUSH was May 18, 2015, at American Airlines Center, on their 40th Anniversary R40 Tour. N Tour. As we remember the band's legendary drummer, I thought it would be a good time to relive that Spring night in Dallas. RUSH blazed their way through a 27-song set, beginning with their most current material, performed in front of a fully decked-out stage. They then proceeded to travel back in time, deconstructing the stage as they went, and by the third hour, they were on a barren stage playing their oldest (and in my opinion greatest) material. See highlights from what is now Neil Peart's final Dallas concert ever.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde reflects on 12 musical milestones from a career spanning more than three decades

Zakk Wylde can recall once being interviewed alongside Buddy Guy – the two appeared on the 2016 Experience Hendrix tour together – when somebody asked the blues legend a question. “They go, ‘Buddy, what is it about Zakk’s playing that you like?’” Wylde lets out a huge laugh. “And I said, ‘I can answer that for ya – he likes the space in between the songs!’”
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Young Dolph’s Label Announces Tribute Album ‘Long Live Dolph’

In honor of Young Dolph his label, Paper Route Empire, will be putting together a compilation album as a tribute to the late rapper. The album will be titled Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph and will feature Key Glock, Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and more. The first single...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Bill Ward’s Biggest Black Sabbath Regret

Bill Ward recalled one of his “biggest regrets” in relation to his life with Black Sabbath, while also reflecting on his struggle with alcohol. In a wide-ranging interview with Metal Hammer, Ward said he had an “attitude of gratitude” toward his past and felt like a much more balanced person than he was in his “20s, 30s or even 40s.”
ROCK MUSIC
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy