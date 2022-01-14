Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Album Will Include Neil Peart Tribute

Hard to believe it's been two years since we lost "The Professor," Neil Peart. The legendary drummer lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on January 7, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. The first time I ever saw RUSH was back in 1981, on their Moving Pictures Tour when I was a sophomore in high school. The last time I saw RUSH was May 18, 2015, at American Airlines Center, on their 40th Anniversary R40 Tour. N Tour. As we remember the band's legendary drummer, I thought it would be a good time to relive that Spring night in Dallas. RUSH blazed their way through a 27-song set, beginning with their most current material, performed in front of a fully decked-out stage. They then proceeded to travel back in time, deconstructing the stage as they went, and by the third hour, they were on a barren stage playing their oldest (and in my opinion greatest) material. See highlights from what is now Neil Peart's final Dallas concert ever.

