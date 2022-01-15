ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Where will the snow fall? Parts of Mississippi under Winter Storm Watch

By Oxford Eagle staff
 3 days ago
Parts of northern Mississippi are officially under a Winter Storm Watch according to the National Weather Service.

The watch will last until 6 PM Sunday.

“Snow will fall over all the Mid-South, yet the area highlighted has the best chance for getting 2-4 inches of snow,” stated on the NWS Memphis twitter. “The storm is still developing and more information on amounts will become clearer tomorrow.”

The combination of wet snow and gusty north winds could lead to potentially hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

It is recommended to slow down and use caution while traveling. Citizens can access the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The NWS would like the public to note that wet snow is heavy, due to its higher moisture content, which makes it harder to shovel and more slick and slushy.

Weather officials advise residents under the watch to stock their pantry and emergency kit for your home, check smoke detector batteries, keep their devices charged and prepare for possible power outages.

MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
