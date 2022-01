Burakovsky had an assist and one shot on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Arizona. With top-line forward Gabriel Landeskog back in the lineup after missing three games while in COVID-19 protocols, Burakovsky was back to full-time duty on the second line. He intercepted a Coyotes clearing attempt and redirected the puck to second-line center Nazem Kadri, who buried his 14th goal of the season. The assist extends Burakovsky's point streak to four games and leaves him with 30 points in 33 contests. The 26-year-old forward is closing in on his career-high 45 points set in 58 games in 2017, his first season in an Avalanche uniform.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO