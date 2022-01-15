ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Justice Recovering After COVID-19 Diagnosis

By by matthew young
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

After a COVID-19 diagnosis forced West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to deliver Wednesday’s scheduled “State of the State” address via written statement, it would appear that he is safely on the road to recovery.

In another statement released on Friday, January 14, Justice said, “I’m feeling even better today than I felt yesterday. I miss being in the office, and I’m excited to get back to work very soon. I’ll never, ever forget all the prayers and well-wishes that I’ve received. I can’t tell you how much Cathy and I appreciate them.”

The governor’s diagnosis came as a shock to many, including Justice, himself, when it was announced by his office shortly before midnight on Tuesday, January 11.

When the announcement was made, the governor said, “While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family.”

In his Friday statement, Justice elaborated a bit more on how the virus has impacted him personally this week.

“Getting this terrible disease for yourself gives you a whole new perspective,” Justice stated. “I’ve never been sick like that before. I felt great on Monday, and by Tuesday I was in bad, bad shape.”

Both Gov. Justice, and West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh attribute Justice’s quick recovery to his choosing to receive both the COVID-19 vaccination and booster.

As Marsh put it, “Without the immunity afforded by those vaccines, his (Justice’s) outcome could have been much worse.”

Justice concluded his Friday statement by saying, “I truly believe that my choice to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life. People might say, ‘Here’s Gov. Justice, he got vaccinated and he still got sick.’ And to those people I’d say, ‘Here’s Gov. Justice talking to you today.’ That’s the difference. Gov. Justice didn’t end up in the hospital, the ICU, or – God forbid – worse.

I really, really plead with every West Virginian: get vaccinated and get your booster. This disease is nothing to fool around with. It hits you quick and fast when you least expect it. It’s some nasty stuff. Now, more than ever, I urge you to protect yourself and your family.”

The post Justice Recovering After COVID-19 Diagnosis appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Metro News

Democrats in Legislature push for West Virginia sales tax cut

Democrats in the Legislature today proposed a sales tax cut for West Virginians. West Virginia’s sales tax is currently 6 percent. The Democrats, who announced the policy goal in a news conference, proposed lowering that initially to 4.75 percent with possible reductions after that if the state’s finances are healthy.
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott Defends His COVID-19 Response Amid Criticism From Challengers

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At his first campaign stop in North Texas since kicking-off his bid for a third term, Governor Greg Abbott touted the state’s fast-growing economy. During the Saturday morning event at the Fort Worth Zoo, the Governor also warned his 350 supporters they need to fight back against any effort to defund the police and open border policies. “We are not going to allow these big government socialists to destroy our great state with their radical agenda.” While Abbott is focused on the general election in November, he is facing seven challengers in the Republican primary, some of whom...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Marsh
People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recovering at Home After Testing Positive for Breakthrough COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. According to a statement released on Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter on Sunday, the Brooklyn-based Democratic congresswoman is symptomatic while also being fully vaccinated and boostered. "Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19," the statement began. "She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Navy Times

Pentagon drops new quarantine guidance for COVID-19 exposure, diagnosis

Any troops who have tested positive, or come in close contact with someone positive, for COVID-19 will now self-quarantine for at least five days, according to guidance released Friday. The guidance, which also applies to Defense Department civilians and contractors, will apply to both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases, in line...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | 26 additional deaths reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2022, there are currently 17,239 COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,561 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Feds: Marilyn Mosby claimed COVID financial hardship while earning full $247,955.58 salary

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby (D) was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges Thursday, including perjury for falsely claiming a COVID-19 hardship on an application to withdraw $90,000 from her retirement account.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy