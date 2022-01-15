ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Del Mar College's Oso Creek Campus close to completion, on track to open in summer

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
Del Mar College's new Oso Creek Campus, located on the Southside of Corpus Christi, is 87% complete with the STEM building set to open this summer.

The remaining buildings are scheduled to open in spring 2023, including the main building, central plant, and hospitality and culinary institute.

The 96-acre campus is being constructed at the corner of Yorktown Boulevard and Rodd Field Road. The project marks the first time in more than 60 years Del Mar College has built a new campus.

President and CEO Mark Escamilla said the Oso Creek Campus project ensures Del Mar College has a presence on the Southside of the city where it can provide needed services in a rapidly growing area.

"Del Mar College has a long history of investing in the education of our community, preparing students for future careers and workforce needs," Escamilla said. "The Oso Creek Campus is a great example of a long-term investment that will continue to benefit future generations.”

The board of regents approved the $6 million purchase of land in 2013 and the college district's taxpayers approved the $139 million project three years later.

With close access to four high schools –– Carroll, Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and London –– the Oso Creek Campus will provide dual credit, developmental, workforce training and continuing education courses.

For more information about the new campus, visit delmar.edu/regents-and-community/southside.html.

John Oliva covers education and community news in South Texas. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

