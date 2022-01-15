ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Kazakhstan Unrest Roils Crypto Market, Shows Vulnerability as Global Currency

By Jalen Small
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Political instability in Kazakhstan was front and center last week, as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum lost a significant portion of their value.

Sources close to the situation say the sell-off was sparked by the central government's decision to shut down the internet, taking nearly 88,000 regional mines off-line and lowering the total global hashrate, the amount of energy being used to mine Bitcoin, by nearly 11% overnight.

The event reveals the vulnerability of cryptocurrencies to non-market forces, with government action and regulation emerging as two major impediments for an industry that seeks to challenge the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies for international currency hegemony.

"State control of Internet access is obviously concerning, particularly when states have unilateral ability to be able to shut down the internet for political purposes," a cryptocurrency expert told Newsweek under condition of anonymity.

"I think we're going to see more of that around crypto the same way we've seen it happen with social media," the source added. "When there are protests, some governments choose to shut down social media and we will likely see the same thing with cryptocurrencies."

Speaking to the same point, Alan Dorjiyev, President of the National Association of Blockchain and Data Centers Industry in Kazakhstan, told Newsweek that, "In the medium term, the greatest obstacle to the industry is regulation, countries wanting to use cryptocurrency and local governments preventing that."

Bitcoin was initially created as a digital alternative to fiat currencies, allowing users to circumvent the authority of banks and governments. But as cryptocurrency gains popularity and becomes increasingly entangled in finance and commerce, it may no longer be able to escape regulation, he said.

TripleA, a Singapore-based crypto firm that according to its website "helps businesses to increase their revenue by accessing the growing cryptocurrency users," estimates that over 300 million people currently use or own cryptocurrency assets. India leads the way with over 100 million users, followed by Nigeria and the United States.

Most of this adoption came in the last two years, with the total market cap of cryptocurrencies soaring by over 900%, from around $200 billion in 2019 to more than $2 trillion today.

The rising popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or stablecoins, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has attracted the interest of both institutional and retail investors.

At the same time, massive price volatility, a surge in cryptocurrency scams and hacks and the opportunity for tax evasion have alarmed central governments and regulators around the world, pushing them to take action.

Governments responses and regulations to this emerging industry have ranged from an outright ban on mining operations to adopting crypto as legal tender.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Security and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler have both expressed concern over the lack of standard cryptocurrency regulations.

Powell told reporters in December that he views crypto currencies as "really speculative assets." But despite some initial hesitation, an official regulatory framework is currently being discussed by Congress and the Federal Reserve.

"Smart legislation is on the way in the coming months," said Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, a Bitcoin holder and congressional crypto champion.

Some are optimistic about the effects of regulation on markets, like Peiying Chua, financial regulation partner at the global law firm Linklaters, who told Forkast that, "Increased regulation may encourage growth in this industry, as investors take comfort from regulatory oversight once the rules of the road for digital assets are made clear."

On the other hand, Colin Harper, Head of Content and Research at Luxor, told Newsweek that he would prefer that the industry remain largely unregulated, though he acknowledges that some level of regulation is inevitable.

"I could see the value for a government wanting to have some structures in place," he said. "But if I was a government, the only thing I would want to think about is how to tax it and prevent illegal transactions."

If cryptocurrency is incorrectly regulated, he argues, it runs the risk of losing its key value proposition.

"If you fold cryptocurrency into the financial regulations that we have for legacy assets," he said, "it loses its purpose in a way."

Citing political instability, market crashes and rapidly rising inflation across the world, Dorjiyev of Kazakhstan said that as fiat currencies in countries like Turkey or Nigeria experience devaluation, the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies will allow individual users to protect themselves financially.

"Most fiat currencies are a matter of hope and belief," he said. "Their main disadvantage is that without a fixed amount of money, you can easily print five million dollars tomorrow. This will lead to something bad."

"This whole generation of millennials has the inclination not to trust the current monetary system because it looks like it doesn't work," Dorjiyev added.

Luxor's Harper concurred with Dorjiyev's assessment.

"Millenials don't own many assets, equities, or even their own homes," he said. "They are looking for something to actually have a stake in."

"The internet has unlocked opportunities that were not available to our parents or previous generations," he added, "and a lot of people see cryptocurrency as a way out of that."

Despite ongoing conversations about effective regulation in the U.S., Harper noted that national governments have for the most part have shown little interest in the principles that led to the creation of cryptocurrency.

"Congress has not done a good job of actually getting input from the people who are pulling the levers in a lot of the parts of this industry," he said.

The anonymous industry source told Newsweek that the crypto debate is actually about human rights.

"If individuals have a basic human right around freedom of expression and choice, does that apply to what currencies they can access?" he said. "I would argue it does."

Dorjiyev sees the rise of cryptocurrencies as inevitable.

"The old generation is retiring and the new generation is coming," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqENs_0dmdHwEu00

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Gary Gensler
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
Reuters

Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

Jan 17 (Reuters) - As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Some industry watchers point to the underlying stability of such long-term investments as potentially promising indicators for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

Bitcoin has created enormous returns over several years, but could face a bear market in 2022. Palantir's Foundry platform will move cryptocurrency and blockchain technology forward. The stock could outperform Bitcoin this year. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been one of the best investments you could have made over the past...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Currency#Cryptocurrency#State
investing.com

Bitcoin's Plunge Indicates A Changing Crypto Market Landscape

The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index has been cruising between 21-23 for the past seven days - in the extreme fear territory, finding itself in the middle of that range on Monday. Meanwhile, the value of all coins tracked by CoinMarketCap fell 0.5% in the last 24 hours to $2.05...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
u.today

Dogecoin Enters Decentralized Finance

Decentralized liquidity protocol Thorchain has added support for meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. This makes it possible to swap the meme coin for Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and other supported cryptocurrencies without relying on centralized exchanges. Thorchain uses the automated market maker (AMM) model, which means that it functions similar to such popular...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asia shares mostly lower as investors mull likely rate hike

Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.53, or 1.8%, to $85.35 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.70 to $83.82 per barrel on Monday.Brent crude the basis for pricing international oil, added $1.20 to $87.68 a barrel. Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appeared to show the aftermath of the attack, which...
WORLD
u.today

Musk Puzzles SHIB and DOGE Holders, Schwartz calls BTC Ban “Disastrous” for Ripple, BabyDoge Scores 1.226 Million Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend. Elon Musk’s tweet leaves SHIB and DOGE holders puzzled. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would not be himself if he did not cause another fuss in the crypto community. On Saturday, the centibillionaire posted only one word, “top,” with an up arrow emoji, making SHIB and Dogecoin fans wonder whether he meant one of the meme coins going to the moon.
STOCKS
ZDNet

The future of money: Where blockchain and cryptocurrency will take us next

We are on the precipice of a new form of finance that will use a range of technologies to change the way we use and manage one of our most fundamental tools: money. Gone are the days of taking out cash from an ATM, applying for a mortgage by visiting a bank branch, or shopping in a department store. Now, for many, conducting financial transactions of any kind is a purely online experience, escalated over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, the future of money exists in the Ether, via phones and laptops.
MARKETS
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Stock Market & Crypto Currency Update – January 18th, 2022

Bottom Line: The purpose of this story is to inform you as to what's possible in a near worst-case outcome for the financial markets. The reason is to understand what's possible, though unlikely, so you can plan soundly for your financial future unemotionally. The US stock market is the greatest wealth creation machine in the history of the world. Likewise, cryptos have created generational wealth for many. I want you to benefit without making emotional mistakes with money. Too often when we have a rare short-term downturn in the markets - it's too late to offer up information that might have been helpful ahead of time. My first rule of money is to never let your money and emotions cross paths.
STOCKS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
738K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy