Movie Review – Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 (2021)

Most people know Alicia Silverstone from her roles in Clueless, Batman & Robin and the early 90s Aerosmith music videos. Silverstone is exploring new territory in her latest thriller The Requin. Hitting theaters, On-Demand and Digital January 28th, the film’s official synopsis reads: There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear. Adding to this action-packed ride is the cinematography by Matt S. Bell, whom is no stranger to terrifying shark films, he has worked on many, including Syfy’s Santa Jaws. To learn more about the film’s cinematography, we spoke to Matt exclusively. In the below Q&A, he discusses everything from working with director Le-Van Kiet to being a traveling DP.

