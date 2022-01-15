ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming week will see two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall for Cayuga County Residents. Monday, from 1:00-3:00pm, a Pfizer...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

New COVID-19 Death Reported in Cayuga County Tuesday

Cayuga County reported its 123rd COVID-19 related death on Tuesday. The resident was a woman in her seventies that had previously tested positive for the virus before passing away. The county recorded 762 new cases over the three-day holiday weekend with 580 residents currently in mandatory isolation. 29 residents are...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

County Vaccination Rates Ranked

The website stacker has compiled a list of the top 50 counties in New York with the highest vaccination rates and the Finger Lakes are all over the board. Tompkins County ranked 4th place with 77% of its population fully vaccinated. Onondaga ranked 11th with a 71% vaccination rate. Ontario, Schuyler, and Wayne Counties settled in the middle of the pack. Steuben took 46th place and Cayuga was 49th with a vaccination rate of only 57%. The complete list can be found here.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva General to Host Blood Drive on January 26th

Geneva General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, January 26. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Conference Room A/B located on the basement level of Geneva General Hospital, 196 North Street, Geneva. The American Red Cross is facing a national...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
Cayuga County, NY
Health
FL Radio Group

Ithaca to Continue School COVID Testing

Ithaca’s Health and Human Services Committee has announced it will continue COVID-19 testing in its schools. The Ithaca Voice reports that, at a Wednesday meeting, the committee voted for a budget adjustment to allow testing to continue. Committee Chair Shawna Black said testing has been helpful to the City’s schools.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Manager Search Officially Underway

The City of Geneva Tuesday began advertising for the job of city manager. The advertisement reads “ The City of Geneva, in the bustling Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York, is seeking a dynamic, results-oriented leader to continue the momentum of transformation and rebirth.’. The starting salary is...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

12 COVID Deaths Reported in Finger Lakes Friday

New York’s Saturday COVID-19 update revealed that 187 people died across the state on Friday after testing positive for the virus. Out of that number 12 were from the Finger Lakes Region. Cayuga and Seneca Counties saw 1 death each, Monroe had 5, Onondaga 3, and Ontario, 2. Get...
ONTARIO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vax#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Children’s COVID Vaccination Clinic PPD Due to Weather

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for this afternoon in the Event Center at the Finger Lakes Mall has been postponed until Thursday. The clinic was for school-aged children. The clinic has been rescheduled for Thursday from 4-6 and will focus on school-aged children receiving first and second doses of Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Reports New COVID-19 Related Death

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of a COVID-related death. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 282. The individual was a male resident from the Town of Hornellsville who died at the age of 79. “Our condolences go out to the family...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FL Radio Group

Seneca and Ontario Counties Issue Travel Advisories

Seneca County, NY (January 16, 2022) – Seneca County Sheriff Timothy Luce has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory to take effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Seneca County. This travel advisory is issued as a result of the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for Seneca County.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

CCC COVID-19 Guidelines for Spring Semester

Students planning to attend Cayuga Community College in-person will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster dose when eligible. Students with vaccination exemptions will be required to test weekly for the virus; vaccinated students will have to test every month. All individuals at either the Auburn or Fulton campus will also have to wear facial coverings.
FULTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Town Board to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Cayuga Indian Nation

The Seneca Falls Town Board will hold a Town Hall forum inviting the community to share concerns and ideas regarding the Cayuga Indian Nation. The Town Hall Meeting will be held in-person at the Seneca Falls Community Center on January 24th starting at 6pm. The meeting will also be live online via Zoom for those who wish to participate, but cannot attend in-person. Advance registration is required for the Zoom meeting: https://buff.ly/3nkT7uE.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Winter Parking Restrictions Begin in Geneva Monday at 2:00am

The City of Geneva wants residents to know that winter parking restrictions will begin Monday morning at 2:00am and will remain in effect until further notice. Cars will need to be removed from the street so plows can safely and easily clear both sides of the roadways. A winter parking restriction fine is 75 dollars.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Rushville and Webster Get Funds for Water Infrastructure Improvements

State funds are coming to two local municipalities to help with waste water infrastructure projects. Governor Hochul announced Thursday that the Village of Rushville is receiving a grant for over $69,000 and just shy of $1.7-million in long-term interest-free financing to improve its wastewater treatment plant and collection system. The Village of Webster will get approximately $1.4-million in grant money along with nearly $9.9-million in short- term interest-free financing to plan and build wastewater treatment plant improvements.
RUSHVILLE, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva School Superintendent Investigation Finished

Geneva School Superintendent Patricia Garcia remains on a paid leave of absence, even though the investigation into allegations against her has been completed since November. Garcia is accused of berating staff in hallways and meetings, in front of fellow workers and staff, and undermining the authority of teachers in front of their students.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy