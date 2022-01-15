Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics

The website stacker has compiled a list of the top 50 counties in New York with the highest vaccination rates and the Finger Lakes are all over the board. Tompkins County ranked 4th place with 77% of its population fully vaccinated. Onondaga ranked 11th with a 71% vaccination rate. Ontario, Schuyler, and Wayne Counties settled in the middle of the pack. Steuben took 46th place and Cayuga was 49th with a vaccination rate of only 57%. The complete list can be found here.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO