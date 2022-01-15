Upcoming Cayuga County COVID-19 Vax Clinics
The upcoming week will see two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall for Cayuga County Residents. Monday, from 1:00-3:00pm, a Pfizer...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The upcoming week will see two COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Fingerlakes Mall for Cayuga County Residents. Monday, from 1:00-3:00pm, a Pfizer...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0