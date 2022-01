MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are in offseason mode while the NFC wraps up Super Wild Card Weekend with the Arizona Cardinals facing the L.A. Rams Monday night. On Sunday, we learned the Vikings' management group started the interview process in replacing both Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Owner and President Mark Wilf said last week they want to hire a general manager first, who will then have a say in the head coach.

