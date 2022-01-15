ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Tsunami Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Coastal Del Norte by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-15 11:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-15 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Coastal Del Norte; Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Mendocino Coast; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern...

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

How to order free at-home Covid tests: White House website goes live

WASHINGTON — The federal government's website for Americans to order at-home rapid Covid-19 testing kits launched on Tuesday. The website says "every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days." "Order your...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings. The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will...
POTUS
