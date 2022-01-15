ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Projections Updated For Storm That Will Bring Up To 18 Inches Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Snowfall projections have been updated for a potent, fast-moving storm that will bring a mix of snow, significant icing, heavy rain, and damaging gusty winds to the Northeast.

The time frame for the system is Sunday night, Jan. 16 into Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

During the height of the storm, wind gusts of between 40 and 60 miles per hour that could cause power outages are expected, especially in coastal areas.

Areas farthest north and west of the coast could see 6 to 9 inches of snow. Inland areas farther east could see between 3 to 6 inches, with 1 to 3 inches expected in areas north of New York City, Long Island, and coastal Connecticut, where a trace to 1 inch of accumulation is now expected. Some parts of upstate New York and New England could see 12 to 18 inches of snowfall. Click on the second image above.)

Saturday, Jan. 15 will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold, with a high temperature of only between 12 and 14 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph making it feel like it's between -5 and -15 degrees. Clouds will increase in the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall to the teens and single digits overnight under clear skies.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 30s, but strong winds will make it feel much cold, and clouds will thicken during the day.

The storm system is expected to arrive from south to north after sunset on Sunday evening, and continue into Monday morning and early afternoon.

The storm will be accompanied by damaging wind gusts of 40 miles per hour that could cause power outages. Areas near the coast could see 60 mph gusts.

Snow will start to move into the region after sunset on Sunday. It will gradually change to rain in coastal areas where the temperature will rise above the freezing mark

Heavy Rain, Coastal Connecticut, Temperature, New York City, New England, Extreme Weather
