When we chatted to Dom Ferris of Trash Free Trails before the Singletrack Reader Awards voting opened, he had so much to say that we couldn’t bring you all of it or it wouldn’t have given any of the other finalists a chance! But as it happens, Trash Free Trails were the runaway winners of this award, and with good reason. Their movement has gathered support from across the industry, and it’s about much more than just keeping trails tidy.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO