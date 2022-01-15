ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 32: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
In a heavyweight bout on the main card, Jake Collier and Chase Sherman meet Saturday at UFC on ESPN 32 – also known as UFC Vegas 46 – at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nev. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 32: Collier vs. Sherman odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Collier takes the walk to the octagon alternating losses and wins across his nine fights since arriving at the UFC, and is coming off a split-decision loss to Carlos Felipe at UFC 263. A win should be in the cards for Collier if the trend continues.

Sherman is looking to slap the brakes on a two-bout losing skid, a pair of unanimous-decisions losses to Parker Porter and Andrei Arlovski. He is just 1-2 in his previous three fights at the UFC level, and 1-5 across his last six fights at the UFC level overall.

UFC on ESPN 32 Collier vs. Sherman: Odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:55 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Collier -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Sherman +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -160 | No +115)

UFC on ESPN 32 Collier vs. Sherman: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Collier (12-6-0) | Sherman (15-8-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

COLLIER (-140) is the lean here in this battle between two guys in desperate need of a win. Sherman has already been dumped from the promotion once before, and he might be fighting to stay at the UFC level. A loss might mean he is done, so expect to see him fire out of the box with authority.

Collier is considered the better-conditioned fighter, and he’ll withstand an early rain of blows from Sherman while using good technique to wow the judges in a fight that goes all the way.

Over/Under (O/U)

COLLIER ON POINTS (+155) is the conservative play, but the wise one. Sherman isn’t going to go quietly into the night, as he is fighting for his UFC life, but he also isn’t going to be able to score the win.

FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE? YES (-160) is also the best play, especially if you’re not confident on Collier winning and want some action on the fight. Each of Sherman’s last two fights has gone the distance, while Collier has one finish in his last five bouts.

