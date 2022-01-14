Sofia Carson Releases Woman Empowerment Anthem "LOUD"

Nashville-based artist Ali Sperry has announced her forthcoming LP In Front Of Us, due out on March 11th, with the release of its lead single “Cool Under Pressure.” The venerated singer/songwriter was inspired to write the song after watching the 2020 U.S. Vice Presidential debate. “Kamala Harris was a force to be reckoned with that night and made a deep impact on me,” Sperry recalls. “I stirred with pride to be a woman, pride to witness such a woman demonstrating her ability for leadership. The way she elegantly fought for her time to speak, insisted upon it, was almost shocking to me, as it was an example too-seldom seen,” she continues. “I thought about this debate in the weeks to come and lyrics began to emerge. I called on my impressions of that night and quotes from our now-Vice President, as well as reflections on other women leaders of our time.” “Cool Under Pressure” was co-written with friend, fellow singer/songwriter, and frequent collaborator Carey Ott.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO