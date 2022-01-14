ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sofia Carson Releases Woman Empowerment Anthem "LOUD"

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's new music Fridays and ladies you need to check out Sofia Carson's new woman empowering song called "LOUD." 2022 is made to...

991kggi.iheart.com

Wide Open Country

Kane Brown Releases Heartbreak Anthem 'Whiskey Sour'

Kane Brown's latest heartbreak single, "Whiskey Sour" has fans in tears as the country star sings about a lost love he can't chase away. Much like the title of the song, the singer takes to Whiskey Sours, drinking alone to forget about his partner after their split. This is the...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

ALI SPERRY RELEASES FEMINIST ANTHEM “COOL UNDER PRESSURE” + “IN FRONT OF US” LP OUT MARCH 11

Nashville-based artist Ali Sperry has announced her forthcoming LP In Front Of Us, due out on March 11th, with the release of its lead single “Cool Under Pressure.” The venerated singer/songwriter was inspired to write the song after watching the 2020 U.S. Vice Presidential debate. “Kamala Harris was a force to be reckoned with that night and made a deep impact on me,” Sperry recalls. “I stirred with pride to be a woman, pride to witness such a woman demonstrating her ability for leadership. The way she elegantly fought for her time to speak, insisted upon it, was almost shocking to me, as it was an example too-seldom seen,” she continues. “I thought about this debate in the weeks to come and lyrics began to emerge. I called on my impressions of that night and quotes from our now-Vice President, as well as reflections on other women leaders of our time.” “Cool Under Pressure” was co-written with friend, fellow singer/songwriter, and frequent collaborator Carey Ott.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Press

GLOBAL STAR SOFIA CARSON IS MADE TO BE LOUD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofia Carson is louder than ever! The chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress, and activist unveils her female empowerment anthem "LOUD" today, along with the breathtakingly bold music video. Get "LOUD" – HERE via Hollywood Records. Watch the music video – HERE. "LOUD"...
CELEBRITIES
djmag.com

Sofia Kourtesis releases new single, ‘Estación Esperanza’, on Ninja Tune: Listen

Berlin-based, Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis has unveiled a new single, 'Estación Esperanza’, which is out now on Ninja Tune. A follow up to last year's 'Fresia Magdalena' EP, the next track to arrive from the producer comes with a rare appearance by the legendary Manu Chao, and opens with samples of anti-homophobic protestor chants.
MUSIC
103GBF

Aaron Lewis Releases Evangelical Anthem ‘Everybody Talks to God’

Staind singer and country artist Aaron Lewis on Friday (Jan. 14) released his latest solo number, "Everybody Talks to God," an earnest acoustic tune about proselytizing to a nonbeliever in Christianity. It's the newest from Frayed at Both Ends, Lewis' imminent fourth album of country material recorded for imprints of...
RELIGION
Teen Vogue

Shamir, Sofia Carson, Max Changmin, and More Best New Music

In case your mind is still reeling from that Euphoria premiere (same), we've got you covered with all the new music you might have missed this week. 2022 has only just started, but it's definitely already filled with memorable tunes worth adding to your playlist. Last week brought us new...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

David Guetta & Morten Release Future Rave Anthem ‘Permanence’

David Guetta and Morten team up once again. The Future Rave duo just released their new single called ‘Permanence‘. As expected, the pioneers of the genre delivered an epic track perfectly suited for festivals. ‘Permanence’ is one of many songs that the two producers released together. The record dropped Friday on the label Musical Freedom Records. Let’s dive in to see what you should expect before your first listen.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

Letdown. Signs to Big Loud Rock

Big Loud Rock, the brand new alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records, is pleased to announce the signing of Letdown., the Chicago-based alternative-rock brainchild of musician Blake Coddington. Officially launching in 2020, Coddington has spent the better part of two years writing and recording ideas for this emotionally stirring project that will see a number of releases throughout 2022 and beyond. “Letdown. is the perfect act to join the Big Loud Rock family,” said Greg Thompson, President of Big Loud Rock. “The music is incredible, the lyrics are thoughtful, and the potential is unlimited. We are proud to be a part of Blake’s journey.”
MUSIC
The Independent

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Adele to Foo Fighters

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you probably are that friend.Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up. Check out the funniest examples...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

'Bachelorette' Star Clint Arlis Dies At 34

Bachelor Nation has suffered a tragic loss. Clint Arlis, who starred as a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette, has passed away. He was 34. Arlis's sister, Taylor Lulek, shared the devastating news on Facebook earlier this week. Alongside a childhood photo of Arlis, Lulek wrote: "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."
CELEBRITIES

