How 'Encanto' and its vibrant soundtrack became a viral phenomenon

By Bethonie Butler
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOV: It's almost midnight. The kids are finally in bed after a long day of virtual learning - and little to no indication of when things might finally go back to normal or anything like it. The dishes, so many dishes, have been cleaned and put away. You've finally quieted your...

IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Coastal View

“Encanto”

As Omicron flies around the world faster than Santa’s sleigh, many of us are once again getting reacquainted with our houses – stuck searching for entertainment amongst our most familiar four walls. Which isn’t a totally pleasant way to come back from the holidays. Morale is low, anxiety high.
MOVIES
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
coast1045.com

Walt Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No.1 on Billboard 200 chart

The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated musical film ‘Encanto’ has hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The soundtrack jumped from 7-1 in its sixth week on the list, and is the first soundtrack to hit No.1 in more than two years, since Disney’s Frozen II sat atop the list for one week in Dec. 14, 2019. Encanto earned 72,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 6. Streaming activity of the set’s songs drove the majority of that unit sum.
MOVIES
Billboard

‘Encanto’ Tops the Billboard 200 — But These Classic Disney Soundtracks Didn’t

We might not talk about Bruno, but people are definitely talking about the Encanto soundtrack. The latest Disney animated film is enchanting viewers and listeners, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led soundtrack topping the Billboard 200 albums chart this week after initially debuting on the chart at No. 197 back in November. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith discuss the rise of the catchy songs — including the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — as well as the history of Disney soundtracks on the Billboard 200.
MOVIES
104.1 WIKY

Disney’s ﻿’Encanto’ soundtrack ﻿is now the number-one album in the country

What else can Disney’s Encanto do? The movie’s soundtrack dethroned Adele‘s powerhouse album 30 to claim the number-one spot on the Billboard 200. The album is now the first soundtrack to become the top-selling album in the country since Frozen II dominated the chart in 2019. It’s also the sixth soundtrack overall to top the Billboard 200. Encanto was streamed over 87.6 million times over the past week and sold 11,000 physical copies.
MOVIES
The FADER

Waxahatchee’s El Deafo soundtrack is kids’ music at its finest

Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) has released the El Deafo soundtrack, a five-song EP of music from the new animated children's series, which went live today on Apple TV+. The show is based on CeCe Bell's loosely autobiographical graphic novel of the same name, which focuses on her childhood experiences with deafness.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Euphoria's Season 2 Soundtrack Is Well Beyond Its Years

HBO's Euphoria is officially back, and the only thing we missed more than the wild teen drama is the iconic music from the show. Fans welcomed the season two premiere with open arms on Jan. 9, fully expecting to hear more great jams, and we certainly weren't disappointed. Considering all the throwback tracks from 2Pac, DMX, Cutting Crew, and more, the soundtrack for Euphoria's second season sounds extremely grown for a bunch of Gen-Z high schoolers — which ironically works in favor of the show's mature reputation.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on the ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack? Vote!

Ever since Disney unveiled Encanto in November 2021, the musical film’s catchy songs have been inescapable on TikTok and beyond. The soundtrack to the Walt Disney animated movie topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Jan. 15), as the set jumps 7-1 in its sixth week on the list. It’s the first soundtrack to hit No. 1 in more than two years – since Disney’s Frozen II hit No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 14, 2019.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto Soundtrack Hit A Massive Milestone

Lin-Manuel Miranda is on top of the world again. After his huge success composing music for the stage musical Hamilton and the animated film Moana, the Tony Award winner created a new score for Disney’s latest musical film, Encanto. Amid the film being available in both theaters and on streaming service Disney+, Miranda’s music has managed to hit a massive milestone.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
Variety

Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
MUSIC

