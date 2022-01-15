ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chelsea COVID Testing Site Closed Due To Frigid Temps; Cold Emergency Announced In Boston

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA (CBS) — A COVID-19 testing site in Chelsea is closed on Saturday because of the freezing temperatures. The Saint Rose School site typically...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Multiple Chances For Snow Over Next Several Days

BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two. We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west. Is our luck about to change? While there are multiple...
BOSTON, MA
KETV.com

Nomi Health closing testing sites due to extreme cold weather forecast

Nomi Health announced Tuesday that due to the extreme cold weather forecast it has made the decision to close its testing sites in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island Wednesday, Jan. 19 and Thursday, Jan. 20. Nomi Health says the testing sites in Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs are indoor testing sites...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Health Commissioner Issues Cold Blue Warning For Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold warning that will last from Monday evening to Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low teens. During this time, a bitterly cold wind chill could expose people to temperatures as low as 13 degrees, creating conditions that could endanger the health and lives of vulnerable citizens. “With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Monday night through Tuesday morning,” Dzirasa said. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold. Extreme low temperatures can...
BALTIMORE, MD
westernmassnews.com

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site closed Monday due to winter weather

Springfield, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – American Medical Response has announced that it will close its COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield on Monday due to the predicted winter weather. AMR, in collaboration with Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, made this...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Miami

Covid-19 Test Sites Closed Due To Inclement Weather in South Florida

Several Covid-19 testing sites in South Florida have closed their operations Sunday due to the inclement weather affecting the region. In Broward, the Mills Pond Park and Mullins Park testing sites were closed due to weather. The Mills Pond Park site will reopen Monday at 8 a.m. and the Mullins...
FLORIDA STATE
WNDU

Local COVID-19 testing site temporarily closes due to consumer complaints

Local business leaders reacting to Supreme Court ruling on large businesses. The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision halted the federal mandate to require vaccinations or weekly tests for all private businesses with more than 100 employees. Medical Moment: COVID-19 child long haulers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Experts say it's hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Austin

COVID-19 testing site at Toney Burger Stadium closes early due to wind, reached capacity

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 testing site at the Toney Burger Activity Center in south Austin closed early Saturday due to wind advisories and reaching its capacity. Austin Independent School District said in a tweet that it will only continue serving people who were already in line. Nomi Health said they stopped the line, therefore, will not be accepting any new drivers for testing.
AUSTIN, TX
Norwalk Hour

Norwalk COVID testing, vaccine clinic canceled Saturday due to frigid temps

NORWALK — The city has canceled a testing site and vaccine clinic Saturday due to the extremely cold temperatures in the forecast. The COVID-19 testing site at Shady Beach and the vaccine clinic at Veteran’s Park will not be held Saturday as meteorologists expect “frigid temperatures” on Saturday, a city spokesperson said.
NORWALK, CT
This Is Reno

Two COVID-19 testing sites closed due to staff shortage

The private laboratory that recently opened four new COVID-19 testing locations is being forced to close two of the sites due to staffing shortages. Northshore Clinical Laboratories is closing test sites at Bartley Ranch Regional Park and Eagle Canyon Park. Both locations are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
fox4news.com

Southlake COVID-19 testing site closes due to backlog

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A COVID-19 testing site in Southlake in Tarrant County is now closed because it cannot keep up with the demand for results. The site was run by a contractor in the city’s Bicentennial Park. But after 1,000 people showed up and were tested over the weekend,...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Inhabitat.com

Extreme cold closes schools and COVID testing sites

On Monday, the New Hampshire Department of Health announced that the state’s COVID-19 would close due to extreme cold weather. The sites include Claremont, Manchester, Newington and Nashua. The announcement mirrors several other northeastern states closing schools due to subzero temperatures. According to weather experts, the Northeast can expect...
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Newington COVID-19 testing site closed Jan. 12 due to power outage

NEWINGTON – The outdoor COVID-19 testing site outside the Mall at Fox Run is closed today, Wednesday, Jan. 12. With overnight temperatures below zero, the site’s generator failed and the site lost power, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The site at 50 Fox Run Road, which was scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. today,...
NEWINGTON, NH
Government Technology

SF Closes Several COVID-19 Test Sites Due to Software Issue

(TNS) — San Francisco's Department of Public Health closed six coronavirus testing sites early on Monday after a company the city works with to run the sites suffered a technical issue hobbling its patient registration and sample-collection software, city health officials said. SFDPH tweeted that the testing vendor, Color,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

