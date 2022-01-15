Chelsea COVID Testing Site Closed Due To Frigid Temps; Cold Emergency Announced In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – You gotta admit, this winter has been pretty easy thus far. We have really only had one significant snowstorm, back on January 7 and most of that snow was essentially vaporized in less than a week. We have had some very cold days, but the harshest cold has been fleeting, in and out of here in a day or two. We have also had a bit of luck (good or bad depending on your perspective) with several storms missing to our south and Monday’s storm heading well to our west. Is our luck about to change? While there are multiple...

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO