Chelsea COVID Testing Site Closed Due To Frigid Temps; Cold Emergency Announced In Boston

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold warning that will last from Monday evening to Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low teens.
During this time, a bitterly cold wind chill could expose people to temperatures as low as 13 degrees, creating conditions that could endanger the health and lives of vulnerable citizens.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Monday night through Tuesday morning,” Dzirasa said. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold. Extreme low temperatures can...
