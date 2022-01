A 19-year-old woman lost her life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 12 p.m. Jan. 18 near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road. The preliminary reports showed that a 2004 Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and while north of Walnut, the driver failed to maintain his travel lane and drove into the median.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO