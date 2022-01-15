ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Subaru WRX gets fancy new duds, still wants to play hard (auto review)

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANTA ROSA, California — An old stagecoach trail running through Mendocino County called Mountain View Road is hell. Its blind, narrow, asphalt path is pocked with patches and neglect. It snakes below a canopy of redwood trees, the perpetually damp surface iced with pine needles making the road surface even more...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Subaru WRX Gets The Face Of A Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

It was a sad day when the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution took its last breath, but if we're honest, we'd rather that it stays dead than returns as a crossover (Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, we're looking at you). Enthusiasts and even shareholders have been clamoring for a new Evo for ages now, but we doubt we'll see it return anytime soon. Its eternal rival, the Subaru WRX STi, is still around, thankfully, and its fans are still arguing with Evo fans over which is better. There's very little that the two camps can agree on, but one thing they'll reach a negative consensus on is the MitSubaru mash-up you see below.
CARS
carthrottle.com

Nissan Z Prototype Has Impromptu 'Race' With Subaru WRX STI

A WRX STI driver filmed a prototype version of the 370Z's replacement easily pulling ahead on the highway. If you’re into cars, the natural reaction to spotting a development prototype while out for a drive is to bark at your passenger to start filming or taking photos. A Subaru WRX STI driver went one step further after spying a Nissan Z on a highway recently, deciding to race the thing.
CARS
torquenews.com

New Subaru Crosstrek Sales Drop Like A Rock But Still Finished In The Black

The refreshed 2021 Subaru Crosstrek sales dropped to finish the year but still finished 2021 with the best percentage of sales increase of all SOA's SUVs. Check out how the subcompact SUV compares with Subaru's sales leaders. Subaru of America announced December and year-end sales results. Subaru sold 583,810 vehicles...
CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru Crosstrek Review

We like the Crosstrek Sport for its uprated engine, its solid features, and its strong value. The 2022 Subaru Crosstrek flexes safety and traction more than it does power. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek? What does it compare to?. The Crosstrek compact SUV seats up to...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CarBuzz.com

Here's How The 2022 Subaru WRX Destroys Its Predecessor

It's safe to say that the 2022 Subaru WRX hasn't exactly had the warm reception Subaru had hoped for. Many have derided the styling and those black plastic fender flares, and the new WRX has strayed further and further from its rally car roots. There's also the matter of the new 2.4-liter flat-four turbocharged engine, which is only 3 horsepower more powerful than before. It's that last criticism that YouTube channel SavageGeese set out to address when it hooked up the new WRX to the dyno. For Subaru fans, there's more to the new WRX's power plant than the average specification sheet reveals.
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

BAGGED SUBARU WRX STI – MODERN FAMILY

Who says you need a boring Qashqai to drop the kids off at school? This bagged Subaru WRX STI proves you can be sensible and silly at the same time. Feature from Fast Car. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Daniel Pullen. There was a time when it looked like the UK...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

This Subaru Impreza WRX And Mitsubishi Evo Mashup Will Melt Your Brain

The rivalry between the Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo was one of the greatest in recent automotive history. Nevertheless, in a quest to “piss off” all the Subaru and Mitsubishi fanatics, a guy from the Washington state named Jonah – known as. Shood B...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Subaru STI E-RA Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon launch

Later this week, Subaru will pull the sheet off its latest show car, the STI E-RA Concept. The company says it’s a research project that has been designed to gather experience and test the technologies that will be deployed in future carbon neutral areas of motorsport. For the time...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sanders
Yonkers Tribune.

2022 Subaru WRX Premium Review By Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles

PINEHURST, NC — January 20, 2022 — Remember those Subaru WRX racing commercials from a few years ago? You know, the nifty little sedan drifting through the turns at a dirt or rally track. I do, too!!! I looked at some of those videos and then looked at the WRX Premium we are driving. And then I saw the most recent one on their website – https://www.subaru.com/2022-wrx. You have to check it out. Talk about getting your blood pumping.
PINEHURST, NC
Motor1.com

Subaru BRZ, WRX, Levorg Bombarded With STI Bits For Tokyo Auto Salon

Coupe, sedan, or wagon? Take your pic as Subaru has something for everyone at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. The BRZ, WRX, and Levorg have been upgraded with a bunch of STI tweaks for what is considered Japan’s equivalent of the SEMA show. The company's stand at TAS is rather packed since the three vehicles share the spotlight with the bonkers 1,073-horsepower STI E-RA electric race car and a Solterra also modified by Subaru Tecnica International.
CARS
torquenews.com

The New Subaru Forester And All-New WRX Still Retain Their Value Best In 2022

The 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV and 2022 Subaru WRX sports car are still two cars with the lowest depreciation. See where Subaru ranks with other automakers. Are Subaru vehicles a good value in 2022? As soon as you drive them off the dealer's lot, all cars depreciate, but some models drop in value much more than others. An updated iSeeCars study reveals which 2022 model year cars hold their value best, and the refreshed 2022 Subaru Forester and the all-new 2022 Subaru WRX make the list.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Outback#Subaru Impreza#Subaru Legacy#Vehicles#Wrx#World Rally Cross#Subie#Volkswagen#Gti#Mazda3#Awd
notebookcheck.net

Subaru reveals race car with 1,073 hp at Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru Tecnica International (STI) has unveiled the STI E-RA, an all-electric concept car. This vehicle, revealed at Tokyo Auto Salon, will help the company to develop future EVs as it gains "experience and training of new technologies". The concept car has "all-wheel control technology" to maximize grip and stabilize car...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy