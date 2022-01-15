ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection Between Sarah Palin's Masked Singer Appearance And Her Legal Fight Explained

By Vinney Wong
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
"The Masked Singer" is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows on television, with celebrity contestants showing off their vocal chops in outrageous costumes and masks. The draw, of course, is to see if viewers and judges have guessed the correct star under the mask at the end of the competition....

