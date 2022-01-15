The Connection Between Sarah Palin's Masked Singer Appearance And Her Legal Fight Explained

As Sarah Palin pursues a lawsuit against The New York Times, she has asked that jurors not be allowed to watch footage of the past vice presidential hopeful dancing and singing as a pink and purple bear on FOX’s The Masked Singer. In court documents filed Monday, Palin claims that should any of the 12 jurors see the reality TV footage, it could cause “unfair prejudice and confusion” as they determine whether or not the Times is guilty of defaming her. Her 2017 lawsuit claims that the newspaper indirectly, and fallaciously, blamed Palin for a 2011 shooting that wounded Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D). The Times has attempted to toss the suit, which could go to trial within weeks. As reported by the New York Post, Palin has also asked that other evidence, including her “Palin Instagram Account” and online store “Sarahpalin.com” be barred from the jury, citing that the content may offer “improper character evidence.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO