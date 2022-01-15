Rochester Man recovering from stabbing near Carter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing Friday evening on Norton Street near Carter Street.

Officers say the victim is a 29-year-old man from Rochester. He was taken to a nearby hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing and the RPD does not have any suspects in custody.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911.

