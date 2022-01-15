ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings' Adam Erne: Mired in slump

Erne has gone nine straight games without a point, and he's skated to a minus-8 rating over that...

Sabres Host Red Wings for Monday Matinee

Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5) Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. If you’re planning to head downtown to catch today’s matinee tilt in person, give yourself some extra time & take caution. The overnight snow storm in the WNY area dumped 18+ inches in some areas, many streets haven’t been plowed yet & you’ll almost certainly need to dig out your car! Many towns in the area also have travel advisories.
Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Supplies assist in victory

Hronek delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres. Hronek continues to be an offensive threat from the point, as he's delivered four goals and 16 assists through 37 games. Unfortunately, despite a healthy amount of blocked shots, the Czech defenseman continues to struggle in his own zone if you look at his season-by-season totals. Hronek has skated to a minus-11 rating to go with an 8:25 takeaway-to-giveaway ratio this year, and he's never finished with a positive rating in a given campaign. Fantasy managers put the most stock in his puck-moving qualities, but there is some level of concern that defensive woes will eventually catch up to Hronek.
Red Wings at Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates there include Peyton Krebs in the lineup today, Aaron Dell starting again, and Jacob Bryson will be out of the lineup for Buffalo. Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond. Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Tyler Bertuzzi. Filip Zadina - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Givani Smith...
Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Enters protocols

Greiss entered the league's COVID-19 protocols Monday. As a result, Greiss will miss Monday's game against Buffalo at a minimum. Calvin Pickard was summoned from AHL Grand Rapids in a corresponding move.
Adam Erne
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Supplies shorthanded helper

Bertuzzi collected a shorthanded assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres. Bertuzzi is having a stellar month based on six goals and five assists through eight contests. Detroit committed a bench penalty against the Sabres on Monday, but Bertuzzi was able to counter it with his first career shorthanded helper thanks to complementary efforts from rookie defenseman Moritz Seider and a versatile forward in Vladislav Namestnikov.
Namestnikov continues to show Red Wings versatility, production

Vladislav Namestnikov hasn't garnered the headlines this season. He hasn't been talked about often as he probably should. But there aren't many Red Wings having better seasons. Namestnikov proved his worth again Monday, scoring a third-period, short-handed goal that sparked the Wings' rally in a 3-2 overtime victory in Buffalo.
Red Wings rally to beat Sabres in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It's real...
Red Wings looking for season sweep against Buffalo

This afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings will travel to the snowy city of Buffalo to visit the Sabres. Fresh off a convincing 4-0 victory over Buffalo on Saturday, the Red Wings look for a sweep of the four game season series. Game time is 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center...
Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Delivers timely assist

Leddy supplied an overtime assist as the Red Wings edged the Sabres 3-2 on Monday. Leddy swirled around a defender and kept his eyes on Dylan Larkin, who he ultimately fed for the game-winning tally in overtime. This was a clutch helper from Leddy after the Sabres held him off the scoresheet entirely in Sunday's 4-0 win. Leddy has chipped in a goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season.
Red Wings Weekly Review: Patience, Prudence & Practicality

Detroit Red Wings fans had a roller coaster week of emotions. Until Saturday, it was a disappointing week on the ice. Losses to Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Jose on the road led to a shutout on Thursday to the Winnipeg Jets, and the Red Wings didn’t look very good in any of those games.
