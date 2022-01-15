ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

MSP: One dies in US-131 crash with parked car

By Schyler Perkins
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXdYG_0dmd93xp00

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was thrown from his car as it rolled several times after striking an unoccupied car that was parked on the shoulder of the highway, Michigan State Police say.

The crash happened southbound on US-131 near 32nd street around 1 a.m.

The moving car involved in the crash was driven by a 45-year-old man from Wyoming. When the car rolled after the crash, the driver was thrown from the car. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An official with the Michigan Department of Transportation says the highway was reopened around 4 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Wyoming, MI
Sports
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy