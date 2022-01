Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has shared some new screenshots for his next upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier. Check them out below:. The first image shows us a house in the snow. The second image looks to be set in summertime, with a garden set atop a bus, and a slime bouncing around nearby. The last image shows what looks like a lab. Like we saw in the Haunted Chocolatier early gameplay video, there seem to be spirits helping out with various tasks in this last image, which would explain the "haunted" bit of Haunted Chocolatier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO