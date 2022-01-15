ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Relationship Coach: Investing for 2022

By The Relationship Coach
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want a better financial future, it’s smart to invest your money. Everyone knows this. We understand that by giving up the immediate pleasure of spending our money now in order to invest, we will reap a bigger reward later. It’s a sacrifice we’re comfortable making because we understand the...

www.timescall.com

Related
Carrie Wynn

Relationships With A Narcissist Will Always Be One-Sided

From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Carrie Wynn

Rebound Relationship? Proceed Cautiously

The first time Jake kissed me it was only one day after the worst breakup of my entire life. For months, I had felt the love my ex and I had shared slipping out of my grasp. The phrase, “crying myself to sleep” was one I had never experienced until that relationship. Nights would pass where I slept in the bedroom we once shared while I sipped my wine glass, simultaneously sobbing on the couch.
Carrie Wynn

Healthy Relationships Require Constant Attention

When I was younger I believed in fairy tales. Throughout my childhood, I clung to the belief that when I met that “special someone” everything would fall into place. I wish that I could tell you that I spent my childhood dreaming of a career or traveling the world… but that isn’t the case.
insurancebusinessmag.com

Relationship management in a dynamic marketplace

Join us for the latest episode of IBA Talk to uncover how commercial insurance distribution is evolving and learn the importance of identifying new pathways to growth in the wholesale marketplace. IB chats with Edward Ashby, global head of distribution at AXIS Insurance, to discuss the importance of building durable, trusted partnerships for navigating new and emerging risks in an increasingly complex and dynamic marketplace.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

How to be aware of relationship ‘pink flags’, and use them for a happier, healthier relationship

Despite what the Disney movies of our youth might have taught us, the biggest hurdle between us and finding a relationship based on true love is not a wicked stepmother or an unbreakable curse, but rather a minefield of mind games, personality traits and modern-day app-related faux pas. From getting ghosted, hesidating and gaslit to just struggling to think of your opening line on Bumble (help available here), add in a global pandemic and you've got yourself a pretty sour-tasting recipe at times.
Phys.org

Shaping the development trajectories of exchange relationships

Researchers from University of Melbourne, ESSEC Business School, and University of Wisconsin—Madison published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that provides fresh insights into some of the underlying processes by which exchange relationships evolve over time and how their development trajectories can be purposely shaped. The central premise is that a relationship starts with a particular constellation of positive (forbearance) and negative (information asymmetry) conditions. It then subsequently evolves along certain generic paths or processes (decay, passive learning) towards a set of evolved conditions (indifference, familiarity).
probuilder.com

Are Your Trade Relationships Strategic or Transactional?

It’s unlikely the industry will ever be the same after we get through the current labor and material shortages. I know many builders are complaining about how one or more trades let them down during these trying times, trades they considered loyal but that perhaps took on too much work or went with another builder paying a temporary premium.
Slate

We Have a Sweet Income Stream, Thanks to My Parents—but It’s Built on a Lie

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About five years ago, my parents decided to go into a senior living community several states away. They couldn’t bear to part with their house, though, and offered it, rent-free, to my wife and myself, if we lived there. We knew we would be looking for our forever home soon and that their house is just a little too small for us to consider moving into for just two or three years. But we told my parents we just weren’t ready to take on the care of the property (it’s rather large). They really didn’t want the house to sit empty, so we decided we would figure out renters and manage the property and split the rent.
