CT Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not. as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with. gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow. accumulation around an...

