There is a terrible shortage of officials in every sport, baseball, football, basketball and soccer. If you have ever thought you could umpire better than the men or ladies in blue or wanted to get involved, now's your opportunity to learn the game and be on the field for the 2022 season! The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpire's Association is holding a 6 week Umpire Rookie School beginning Thursday, February 24th at 6:00 p.m. at Brewer High School.

BREWER, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO