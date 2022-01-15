Memphis gives updates for winter weather readiness ahead of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has released updates as winter weather approaches the Mid-South.

The Mid-South is currently under a Winter Storm Watch.

Public Works

If and when the city starts receiving any frozen precipitation, the city will deploy up to 14 trucks to spread sand and salt as part of its de-icing operation.

Over 8,000 tons of salt and sand mixture is on hand for winter weather events.

Due to the amount of rain expected before the snow event, no brine will be used to pre-treat roads.

Primary focus during inclement weather periods is to first treat major streets with inclines/declines, as well as any bridges and overpasses.

Secondly treated will be the remaining major streets on an as-needed basis.

Emergency service providers such as hospitals, police and fire precincts will also receive special considerations during inclement weather.

Access to 12 snowplow attachments that are retrofitted for our heavy equipment trucks.

Snowplows are deployed when snow accumulations are 3 inches or higher.

Solid Waste

Thursday and Friday customers will be serviced with a two-day delay respectively.

Customers are asked to present their carts on their normal collection day and leave until collected.

MATA

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has enacted agency-wide preparations to keep customers and employees safe.

MATA services may experience weather-related impacts.

Visit https://matatransit.omnilert.net/subscriber.php to sign up for service alerts or visit www.matatransit.com for more information

MLGW:

MLGW crews prepare for cold weather by tracking the weather, having additional crews on standby, and ensuring equipment and vehicles are equipped with the necessary tools.

MLGW has a preparedness guide for customers on mlgw.com, with tips and general information to get ready for any weather emergency: http://www.mlgw.com/images/content/files/pdf/StormPrep.pdf. If customers have an outage, they can report it by calling 544-6500.

To report a powerline down, you should immediately call MLGW’s 24-hour Emergency Hotline at (901) 528-4465.

We will continue to keep residents informed with updates on the City’s website https://www.memphistn.gov/, as well as Facebook (@MEMCity) and Twitter (@Cityof Memphis) as information becomes available.

