Memphis, TN

Memphis gives updates for winter weather readiness ahead of storm

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has released updates as winter weather approaches the Mid-South.

The Mid-South is currently under a Winter Storm Watch.

Public Works

  • If and when the city starts receiving any frozen precipitation, the city will deploy up to 14 trucks to spread sand and salt as part of its de-icing operation.
  • Over 8,000 tons of salt and sand mixture is on hand for winter weather events.
  • Due to the amount of rain expected before the snow event, no brine will be used to pre-treat roads.
  • Primary focus during inclement weather periods is to first treat major streets with inclines/declines, as well as any bridges and overpasses.
  • Secondly treated will be the remaining major streets on an as-needed basis.
  • Emergency service providers such as hospitals, police and fire precincts will also receive special considerations during inclement weather.
  • Access to 12 snowplow attachments that are retrofitted for our heavy equipment trucks.
  • Snowplows are deployed when snow accumulations are 3 inches or higher.

Solid Waste

  • Thursday and Friday customers will be serviced with a two-day delay respectively.
  • Customers are asked to present their carts on their normal collection day and leave until collected.

MATA

  • The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has enacted agency-wide preparations to keep customers and employees safe.
  • MATA services may experience weather-related impacts.

MLGW:

  • MLGW crews prepare for cold weather by tracking the weather, having additional crews on standby, and ensuring equipment and vehicles are equipped with the necessary tools.
  • MLGW has a preparedness guide for customers on mlgw.com, with tips and general information to get ready for any weather emergency: http://www.mlgw.com/images/content/files/pdf/StormPrep.pdf. If customers have an outage, they can report it by calling 544-6500.
  • To report a powerline down, you should immediately call MLGW’s 24-hour Emergency Hotline at (901) 528-4465.

We will continue to keep residents informed with updates on the City’s website https://www.memphistn.gov/, as well as Facebook (@MEMCity) and Twitter (@Cityof Memphis) as information becomes available.

