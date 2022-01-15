ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCDGF_0dmd3qTZ00

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comic actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police in Georgia have confirmed.

Peachtree City Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said officers responded to a call about a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police pulled over Haddish because her vehicle matched the caller's description. She was stopped as she drove into the yard of a residence.

TMZ said the star posted $1,666 bond and was released a few hours later from the Fayette County Jail.

Haddish has not publicly commented on her arrest.

People.com said the charges of driving under the influence and improper stopping on a roadway come as Haddish has been mourning the deaths of her grandmother, her dog, and her friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

The 42-year-old entertainer is known for her roles in Girls Trip, The Kitchen, Night School and Like A Boss. She is the author of the memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, and host of the television show, Kids Say The Darndest Things. She will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ mystery comedy series, The Afterparty.

Comments / 70

msfrederick0126
3d ago

whether it's true or not, everyone makes mistakes. I hope she finds a different way to cope and let this be a lesson. she's worked too hard and has accomplished so much.

Reply(4)
13
CajunCity
3d ago

No reason to drive under the influence. I don’t care who you are, and she has money. She can afford a driver. Coping with losses isn’t an excuse to drive drunk. This is how innocent lives are lost. Hopefully she won’t make the same mistake twice.

Reply(1)
8
Kathryn Cobb-Holmes
3d ago

I hope she takes this as a wake up call, you can't stop the pain using anything! God protect her heart.

Reply(2)
18
Related
Essence

Tiffany Haddish Was 'Very Disappointed' With Common's Comments About Their Breakup

"I was like, oh, okay. Cause that's not what you told me, but okay." After ex-boyfriend, rapper Common, stated in an interview that he and Tiffany Haddish broke up because they couldn’t give much attention to their relationship as their work schedules became more hectic, she’s sharing her disappointment with the story he’s telling about their split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Carl Craig
thefocus.news

Who are Tiffany Haddish's parents? Eritrea family connection explored

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has kept her fans updated on social media this week as she has documented her travels to the African country of Eritrea. In one post, Haddish references her grandfather’s village, which seems to have sparked interest in the star’s family life among fans. We take a look at who Tiffany Haddish’s parents are and her connection to Eritrea.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#People Com#Girls Trip
extratv

Tiffany Haddish Recalls First Memory of Bob Saget

Tiffany Haddish is just one of the comedians starring in the Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty,” but right now she is remembering the ones she’s lost. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Tiffany, who opened up about how she is feeling. “My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I’m a human, it feels like it’s in shambles, but it’s not. I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tiffany Haddish is 'arrested for a DUI' when officers find her 'asleep at the wheel' of her car at 4 am in Georgia where she is filming the Disney movie Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson

Tiffany Haddish has reportedly been arrested and is facing a DUI charge in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress, 42, was allegedly found 'dozing in the driver's seat' of her car early on Friday morning, according to a report from TMZ. Soon after her mug shot was released where...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Steve Harvey's Current Marriage Is His Longest Yet

From humble beginnings as the son of a coal miner, Steve Harvey has worked hard to get to where he is today. The six-time Emmy Award winner is one of the most well-known comedians, and has enjoyed a career that has spanned two decades. Article continues below advertisement. While Steve...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bob Saget's Autopsy Reveals New Details Into Actor's Unexpected Death

Orange and Osceola Counties' chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany has completed an autopsy on late comedian Bob Saget, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. While a cause of death is still considered to be weeks away, the report has revealed new details regarding his death. Saget's body was found lying...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy