Comic actress Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Comic actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police in Georgia have confirmed.

Peachtree City Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said officers responded to a call about a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police pulled over Haddish because her vehicle matched the caller's description. She was stopped as she drove into the yard of a residence.

TMZ said the star posted $1,666 bond and was released a few hours later from the Fayette County Jail.

Haddish has not publicly commented on her arrest.

People.com said the charges of driving under the influence and improper stopping on a roadway come as Haddish has been mourning the deaths of her grandmother, her dog, and her friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

The 42-year-old entertainer is known for her roles in Girls Trip, The Kitchen, Night School and Like A Boss. She is the author of the memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, and host of the television show, Kids Say The Darndest Things. She will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ mystery comedy series, The Afterparty.