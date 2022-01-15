Man injured after falling asleep behind the wheel near the lakeshore

A man is in the hospital after he had to be extricated from his car after it hit a tree.

The accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday on northbound US-31 near Pierce Street in Grand Haven.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies say that a 28-year-old Holland man was driving his Chevy Equinox on northbound US-31 when he fell asleep and drove into the median. His car then hit a tree on the driver’s side of the car.

Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue crews had to extricate the man from his car. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.